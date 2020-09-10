SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals First Injury Report Shows MIA Tackle Josh Jones Out with Ankle

Howard Balzer

If it’s Wednesday of the opening week of the NFL season, it’s time for the first injury report of the year. That’s also when those absent from practice, whoe teams don’t want to talk about, become known.

That is the case for Cardinals rookie tackle Josh Jones, who has been missing from the open portion of practice stemming back to training camp at State Farm Stadium. When Wednesday’s injury report was issued, Jones was listed as not having practiced because of an ankle injury.

The team’s initial depth chart of the season, which was released Tuesday, had Jones listed as the third-team left tackle behind D.J. Humphries and Joshua Miles.

The specific injury or severity, of course, has not been revealed and head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been mute on Jones during his media availabilities. The only other Cardinals player listed because of injury is tight end Maxx Williams, who also missed time during the last few weeks. He was limited, also because of a listed ankle injury.

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald (both not injury related) were also limited in what was likely a partial veteran day off Wednesday.

For the 49ers, the Cardinals Week 1 opponent, wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) and Deebo Samuel (foot), along with cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Center Ben Garland (ankle) was limited.

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Another injury report with similar designations will be announced Thursday. Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable. If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.

