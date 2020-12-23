Injury Report: Larry Fitzgerald, Haason Reddick Dealing with Injuries

The Cardinals' game is a day early this week and so is the injury report.

The Cardinals are playing the 49ers on Saturday, which means that their first injury report of the week came a day early.

Since the Cardinals didn’t have full practice Tuesday, it is an estimated injury report on what it would have looked like.

Seven different Cardinals did not participate: tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), running back Chase Edmonds (ankle/knee), wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring/calf), linebacker Haason Reddick (shoulder) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle).

Limited in practice would have been linebacker Kylie Fitts (hamstring), left guard Justin Pugh (calf) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle).

Fitzgerald usually takes the first day of practice off each week for non-injury reasons, a vet’s day off. This time he’s dealing with a groin issue, the first injury he’s had this season, although he missed multiple games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reddick is a new addition to the injury report. He has been pivotal to the Cardinals defense over the last couple of weeks, with six sacks and five forced fumbles in that stretch. He got shaken up during the game Sunday.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave updates on Gardeck, Williams and Pugh Tuesday afternoon.

Gardeck will be a game-day decision, Williams is day-to-day and Pugh has been progressing well, but Kingsbury is unsure whether he will be ready for this week or next week.

The 49ers had eight different players not participating in their practice estimates. Those were defensive end Dion Jordan (knee), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), safety Tarvarius Moore (knee), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), quarterback Nick Mullens (elbow), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) and free safety Jimmie Ward (concussion).

Those limited in practice were wide receiver Richie James (ankle) and center Hroniss Grasu (knee).

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mullens, Mostert and Samuel are out for the season. C.J. Beathard will replace Mullens under center. Sherman’s status is a wait-and-see situation.