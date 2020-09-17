SI.com
Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report: Rookie T Josh Jones Returns

Howard Balzer

The Cardinals had a relatively lengthy list of players not participating in Wednesday’s practice, not even including wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald, who had a veteran's day off.

Hopkins was observed running inside during the portion of practice open to the media, while Fitzgerald, sans helmet, was helping in individual drills with the quarterbacks and receivers.

Not surprisingly, center Mason Cole (hamstring) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) did not practice after getting dinged up in Sunday's game against the 49ers. Cole was observed on the practice field watching his teammates for the open portion of practice, while Thompson was not seen in attendance. Also not practicing were tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and linebacker Kylie Fitts (wrist).

Thompson participated in just two plays against San Francisco before leaving the game with his injury and was replaced by safety Chris Banjo. Cole injured his hamstring in the third quarter, giving way to the first in-game reps for backup Lamont Gaillard.

In one piece of good news, rookie tackle Josh Jones returned to the practice field for the first time in several sessions after missing time and being inactive for the season opener because of an ankle injury. He was listed as limited.

For Washington, linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) was limited while linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. (calf) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee) had full participation in practice.

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable. If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.

