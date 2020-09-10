SI.com
AllCardinals
WRs Hopkins, Fitzgerald Practice Fully; Rookie T Jones Out Again Thursday

Howard Balzer

One day closer to the regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Arizona Cardinals rookie tackle Josh Jones was absent from practice again Thursday with the listed reasoning being an ankle injury.

During the open portion of practice where media are allowed to observe, Jones was seen feverishly performing cardio on a bike outside the team’s training facility, but it appears more than likely that he won’t be active Sunday.

Wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins both practiced in full Thursday after being limited Wednesday for a veteran partial day off that was termed non-injury related.

Tight end Maxx Williams was limited for the second consecutive day with a listed ankle injury. He missed time in training camp, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury downplayed the seriousness of his (at the time) unspecified issue.

There was an addition to the list Thursday with wide receiver KeeSean Johnson out of practice for an unknown, non-injury related reason.

The good news for the 49ers was that rookie first-round pick wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who did not practice Wednesday because of a listed hamstring injury, was upgraded to limited Thursday.

However, versatile receiver Deebo Samuel, who also is a dual weapon as a runner, did not practice for the second consecutive day because of a foot injury. Cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring) and center Ben Garland (ankle) also did not practice for the second straight day.

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is labeled as either out, doubtful or questionable. If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.

