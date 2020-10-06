SI.com
Cardinals Injury Update: Kenyan Drake and Justin Pugh Feeling Better

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals experienced some scary moments on Sunday with players going down. Halfback Kenyan Drake and guard Justin Pugh received attention from trainers while laying on the field during the second half of their 31-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. On Monday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave updates on their status.

“I think Kenyan will be OK health-wise," Kingsbury said. "He took that shot late, still working through that but I think he'll be OK."

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Drake just had the wind knocked out of him and that he was working out Monday morning without any problems.

As for Pugh, Kingsbury is also optimistic that he will be fine.

"Justin, I think he got rolled up on," Kingsbury said. "He felt better today, but we'll see how that progresses throughout the week."

The Cardinals were missing a handful of impact players on Sunday, especially defensively. Linebacker Devon Kennard and safety Budda Baker’s absence was felt as the Cardinals struggled to keep Carolina’s offense off the field. 

Kingsbury said that he is not sure when Baker or fellow safety Jalen Thompson (injured in Week 1) will be back, but he hopes it is soon. 

He also gave an update on tight end Maxx Williams, who was placed on IR after Week 1. He said he is hopeful Williams will be back during the bye week, which is Week 8.

Other Cardinals roster news on Monday was that halfback Jonathan Ward and safety Jace Whittaker were reverted back to the practice squad after getting moved up for Sunday. This season, teams can have up two additional players on the active roster each week and then they can revert them back down without going through waivers.

However, it can only be done twice with each player. This was the second time for Ward.

