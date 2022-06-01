Inside linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins will need to take big strides this season in order to lead the defense to success.

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks early in the offseason. It came after a season where Hicks was a pivotal part of the Arizona defense. While Hicks captained the defense, rookie Zaven Collins was in the wings waiting for his time. Well, it’s time.

The Cardinals selected Collins in the first round of the 2021 draft. The pick signified the team's desire to install talented players as their inside linebackers. The previous year, versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons was drafted in the first round. With Hicks now a Minnesota Viking, both players will have to step up this season.

“It’s their time . . . they have to help us,” defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Wednesday. “Both guys are physically gifted so we have to get them ready to play because we need them.”

Joseph and the rest of the Cardinals are in their second week of Organized Team Activities. It’s a time where players can truly get better physically and mentally according to Joseph. The mental aspect is where Collins will be tackling his biggest challenge.

The role Collins will take over is the Mike backer or “the quarterback of the defense.” As opposing offenses come out of the huddle and set up their play, Collins will need to be fast enough to communicate a multitude of information to his teammates. Last season, Hicks had seven seasons of NFL experience to fall back on in order to dissect the offense's scheme. Collins is entering his second season.

“He’s [Collins] got a bunch to process each play, he’s got to do it fast for his teammates and do it well,” Joseph said. “And then do the physical job, so it’s not easy.”

Collins' first days in the league were set in controversy. He was awarded the starting job over Hicks before he had donned a Cardinals helmet. But once the season was underway, Collins saw limited time on the field. Last season, he participated in 20% of the defensive snaps and 35% of the special-teams plays. During his time on the field he totaled 25 tackles and one tackle for loss.

“He is definitely getting better.” Joseph said. “ He is getting more comfortable making calls and that's the biggest job with the Mike 'backer. Obviously he can run, he can tackle, he can cover guys, but the mental part is a big job for a young guy.”

On the other side of Collins is Simmons. A versatile inside linebacker, he has shown moments of greatness. After playing limited snaps in his rookie season, Simmons took a giant leap in 2021 as a mainstay on the defense. Last season, he was third on the team in total tackles with 105. But Joseph said that this season is the next step for Simmons.

“Watching him last year he made plays, but now he has to make consistent plays and not give up plays and that's his next challenge,” Joseph said.

One of Simmons strengths his his versatility. During both weeks of OTAs, Simmons has participated with the safeties during drills.

"He has a special skill set and he can play some safety and play some 'backer, but he's a linebacker first," Joseph said.

The third-year inside linebacker will move around the field similar to how he did last season, according to Joseph.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the OTAs were canceled during Simmons' rookie season and in 2021, they were limited due to health and safety of the players. With restrictions lifted, this is the first legitimate summer practice for the young players, which is a hopeful sign for their growth as their time is now.