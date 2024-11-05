Insider: Cardinals Likely Done Making Moves
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made themselves buyers ahead of the league's trade deadline of today at 4:00 PM EST, acquiring Denver Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning for a sixth-round pick earlier in the week.
Many had hoped that would be the first of more moves made by Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, though that doesn't appear to be the case.
From Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro on Twitter/X, the Cardinals are likely done with the finish line of the deadline in sight.
"Cardinals really liked Browning's ability to play all three downs. He is an UFA after this season and they could look to bring him back. Fell behind some edge guys in Denver so became available. For those asking - it is very likely the Cardinals are done after this move."
People were hoping to see a "bigger" name such as Azeez Ojulari or Za'Darius Smith appear on the Cardinals' roster - Smith was dealt to the Detroit Lions earlier this morning while Ojulari remains on the Giants as this is typed.
It never felt like Arizona put themselves in position to make a major splash at the deadline, though even after a six-sack performance in Week 9, it was clear the Cardinals needed somebody with Dennis Gardeck and BJ Ojulari out for the season.
Perhaps we'll see more of rookie outside linebacker Xavier Thomas, who was a preseason darling for the Cardinals before falling behind in the rotation early in the season. He's only played 25% of snaps this season, though his 1.5 sacks in last Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears could open the door for more opportunity.
Arizona does a pretty fine job of keeping their intentions and plans secured behind closed doors, though taking the very reliable Gambadoro for his word, the Cardinals may just be done unless an offer they can't refuse comes across their desk.