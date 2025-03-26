Insider: Cardinals Star Trade Scenario 'Appears Dead'
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals likely won't be landing Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, as NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting a trade for one of the league's best pass rushers is all but dead.
"My understanding of the Trey Hendrickson situation is the organization and ownership are fully prepared to move forward and attempt to negotiate a deal with him. I don't believe they want to trade him at all," Schultz said on NFL on FOX.
"I actually would say after talking to multiple people involved that they have now reached a conclusion that a trade is really off the table - so that's great news for Bengals fans. Now it really becomes, can both sides reach a fair agreement?
"Can they come together and find a number that works for not only Trey but obviously the organization. That's essential to this entire process. Now, last week the Texans extended Danielle Hunter and that was the big move for a lot of reasons.
"Obviously the money, but same age. Same position. Both All-Pro caliber players at the arguably second most important position in the league. That extension now provides a potential blueprint."
Full video:
Hunter's extension was a one-year deal worth $36.5 million for reference.
The Cardinals were rumored to be one of the many teams interested in Hendrickson's services, as Arizona was in dire need of front seven help entering free agency and had plenty of cap space and draft ammo to work with.
PHNX reported the Cardinals did inquire on Hendrickson's availability earlier this offseason.
Many believed the Bengals would have a tough time extending Hendrickson to a deal worth more than $30 million annually after inking Ja'Marr Chase (four-year, $161 million) and Tee Higgins (four-year, $115 million) to massive contract extensions.
Schultz's report mirrors that of Ian Rapoport's yesterday, which offered the following:
"The Bengals do not like letting good players leave the building," Rapoport added. "Even if it's for like a huge draft pick, they don't like it. They like to develop, draft, develop, sign their own guys. And I think they get annoyed that people think that they don't sign their guys."
You can read more about that here.
The Cardinals did add Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson through free agency, so their front seven was upgraded without Hendrickson's presence - though he very much was still a big target for an Arizona team looking to make the postseason jump in 2025.
The Cardinals do have the 16th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they could select another player to bolster the front seven.
Even if Arizona's chances of landing the star pass rusher were low, it seems like Hendrickson will not be moved.