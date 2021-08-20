Is Arizona Cardinals Andy Isabella in Fight for Roster Spot?

The third-year receiver is on reserve/COVID-19, but is expected to return to practice in time for the final preseason game.

As the Cardinals take the field for Friday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, third-year wide receiver Andy Isabella is quarantining on reserve/COVID-19. He will miss his second preseason game after testing positive and landing on the list Aug. 11.

Isabella also missed five days of practice from July 29 to Aug. 2 after being an unvaccinated high-risk contact.

His absence has resulted in a debate whether missing the time will affect him in the battle for a roster spot. By virtue of his current status, Isabella had to miss a minimum of 10 days. That makes him potentially eligible to return Saturday, which is a player’s day off and there is also no practice Sunday.

The Cardinals will have four days of practice next week prior to visiting the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Aug. 28 for the final preseason game. Meanwhile, the roster will be cut to 80 on Tuesday (Aug. 24) and then to 53 a week later on Aug. 31.

While the common opinion is that Isabella’s roster spot is safe, I’m not so sure about that.

It seems clear that barring injury, the first four wide receivers are DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore.

The fifth and perhaps sixth receiver, if there is the latter, must be special-teams contributors beyond returning kicks. That’s what landed Trent Sherfield on the roster last season.

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

It appears KeeSean Johnson will lay claim to the fifth spot and it must be remembered that Isabella was inactive for three of the last four games in 2020 and was active for the season finale only because Larry Fitzgerald was out able with a groin injury. Johnson was active for the games Isabella was not and started in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

For the season, the 2019 second-round draft choice, caught 21 passes for 224 yards (10.7 average) and two touchdowns, while playing 27% of the offensive snaps and 11% on special teams.

With Isabella out again, challengers Antoine Wesley, Andre Baccellia, Greg Dortch, Rico Gafford and A.J. Richardson will have another opportunity to impress the coaches. It’s Wesley's first game after returning to practice this week after being out since Aug. 2. It’s important to note that he was kept around while being sidelined with an unknown injury rather than waived/injured which is the fate of many players in training camp when they are hurt.

Surely from that group of five players, two or three will likely be on the practice squad. However, it would not be overly surprising for one of them to steal that possible sixth active-roster spot from Isabella if coaches believe whoever it is can contribute on special teams if active for games.

There is support for Isabella from the team although it’s unrealistic to think anyone would throw him under the bus especially as he deals with COVID inactivity.

Of course, the one thing no one on the outside knows is whether Isabella is dealing with any sickness related to the virus.

This week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Isabella, “We're going to see how it all plays out, but it definitely doesn't help the development. Didn't have a preseason last year; we would have liked him to get to play in these games, but unfortunately he hasn't been able to.

"Can play inside, can play outside, so as far as understanding what we're trying to accomplish, he won't miss much."

Said quarterback Kyler Murray, "Obviously, if I was in his shoes, I don't like missing practice so it's tough. I like getting those reps. It's unfortunate that he's been hit with COVID twice now, close-contact stuff, so that's definitely tough on him.

"I know how much he wants to be out there ... but this is his third year. He knows everything inside and out, so I definitely think he'll be fine."

We’ll find out if he’s right sooner than later.