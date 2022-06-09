While there is constant chatter about Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, his contract situation and offseason program participation, there have been crickets when it pertains to the team’s sacks leader in 2021: outside linebacker Markus Golden.

With all 10 of Arizona's OTAs in the books, Golden has not attended, which means he has been present less than Murray.

Since returning to the Cardinals in an October, 2020, trade with the Giants, Golden has consistently bled Cardinals red, never needing prompting to talk about how much he loves being with the organization.

So much so, he signed an extraordinarily team-friendly two-year deal on the second day of the league year in 2021 worth $5 million with $2.5 million guaranteed. The guarantees were a $1.5 million signing bonus and $1 million base salary last year. Each year of the contract included a maximum $250,000 roster bonus that equates to $14,706 per game.

Also included were a possible $2 million in incentives each year for various levels of sacks: $250,000 for 6.0, another $250,000 for 8.0, another $500,000 for 10.0 and an additional $1 million for 13.0.

Thanks to his 11 sacks, which tied for 11th in the NFL, Golden earned $1 million. Unfortunately for him, that performance has no bearing on his scheduled earnings for the 2022 season.

His base salary this year is a non-guaranteed $2 million, there is that same potential $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses and the identical levels of incentives for sacks.

To put his contract in perspective, rookie edge rusher Cameron Thomas, a third-round pick in 2021, will be paid $1,626,336 million this season. That total includes a $921,336 signing bonus and $705,000 base salary.

Also, the other NFL player that had 11.0 sacks last season was former Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick, who left the Panthers during the offseason for the Eagles and signed a three-year contract worth $45 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Golden’s agent hasn’t posted diatribes on social media, gone to bat publicly for his client trying to back the Cardinals into a corner or noting that Chandler Jones has moved on.

However, it seems clear Golden is deserving of a raise and possible extension as much as or more than most players on the team’s roster.

Golden has been referred to as “junkyard dog” since his rookie season in 2015 when then-head coach Bruce Arians said, “He’s exactly what we drafted – a junkyard dog. He goes full speed in practice all the time. You have to tell him, ‘Whoa!’ That’s what his signature is. It’s his motor.”

But this spring, that motor has been silent.

Will it be revved up at mandatory minicamp next week? Will Golden risk a nearly $100,000 fine for missing all three days?

Or, will the Cardinals return the love Golden has for Arizona and the team?

We’ll find out soon enough.