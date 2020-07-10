AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Where does Isaiah Simmons Project in DROY Race?

Mason Kern

After the Arizona Cardinals produced quarterback Kyler Murray as last season's Offensive Rookie of the Year, the franchise has the potential of repeating the feat on the defensive side of the ball with linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Drafted No. 8 overall in April's draft out of Clemson, Simmons will start out playing linebacker under Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Both head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Joseph stated their intentions to not overwhelm Simmons early on in his development by letting him focus on one position to start.

"He's a guy who can solve problems for us, and with his speed, he can be an eraser when bad plays happen," Joseph said. "With this kid's skillset, he can do a lot of things. Until we touch it, until we game-plan, I can't guarantee where he is going to be.

"If it's a job that we think he can do, we will put him out there. That's why he was drafted. I want Isaiah to be Isaiah."

In an offseason mired by changes as a result of COVID-19 and with a lack of in-person reps, that decision will likely prove fruitful down the road. While at Clemson, however, Simmons was a Swiss Army knife guy and virtually a "positionless" player who took reps at linebacker, edge rusher, nickel cornerback and safety, among others.

In NFL.com's analysis of 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates, Simmons checked in at No. 4 of eight overall choices.

"Simmons is a tremendous athletic specimen with rare versatility to go with impressive height, length and speed," NFL Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "His ability to operate as a hybrid defender could allow Arizona to move him around the field as a matchup neutralizer. There's risk in asking him to do too much too soon — something the Cardinals appear to be aiming to avoid — but he has the potential to shine in a manner similar to (Indianapolis Colts linebacker) Darius Leonard."

No. 1 on the candidates list is Washington edge rusher Chase Young, followed by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen at No. 2 and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray No. 3. The four listed below Simmons include Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah; Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson; Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson; and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

The Jaguars are the only franchise with two candidates listed.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
alexweiner
alexweiner

Simmons could get some major consideration for DROY if the Cardinals can utilize his versatility well. But, it's hard to look at Chase Young and not think he's the runaway favorite.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Redskins Name Change Possible, Should Cardinals Consider Same?

The Arizona Cardinals were one of 25 franchises listed as having the "weakest, most pathetic names" in professional sports.

Mason Kern

by

HereComesTheWave

Short Film on Tom Brady Likely Intrigues Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and most players likely dream about the accomplishments of Tom Brady.

Howard Balzer

by

alexweiner

Arizona Cardinals Seek Leap from Worst to First in NFC West

Six teams have made the leap from worst to first in their division since 2015. Can the Arizona Cardinals do it this year?

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Arizona Cardinals Communicate with Customers about 2020 Season

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Cardinals sent a letter to ticket buyers regarding contingency plans for the 2020 season.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Money Mahomes: Another Kliff Kingsbury Prediction Becomes Reality

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury accurately predicted Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' new contract in 2018.

Mason Kern

by

Shravaka

DeAndre Hopkins Takes to Twitter to Troll Texans

After Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes signed his contract extension, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins trolled the Houston Texans.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner

Arizona Cardinals Should Be Wary Pursuing Browns TE David Njoku

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku has asked to be traded; should the Arizona Cardinals make a pitch?

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Cardinals Offensive Line Jumps in PFF Rankings

Arizona Cardinals o-linemen D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, J.R. Sweezy and new pieces Josh Jones, Mason Cole, help their PFF ranking.

Mason Kern

by

Shravaka

Kyler Murray Selected in Patrick Mahomes Contract Hypothetical

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' new contract set precedent to also deem Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray worthy.

Mason Kern

by

MasonKern

With Pandemic Raging, Signing of NFL Draft Picks Remains Very Low

With NFL training camps scheduled to open within the next three weeks, only 78 of the 2020 draft picks have been signed.

Howard Balzer