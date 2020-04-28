AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Isaiah Simmons Has Second-best Odds to be Defensive Rookie of the Year

Howard Balzer

While there are many that wonder how Cardinals do-everything first-round pick Isaiah Simmons will be used, oddsmakers aren’t worrying about that. Just a few days after the draft, Simmons has the second-best odds of being the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Defensive end Chase Young, selected by the Redskins with the second overall pick in the draft, has the best odds of the rookie class at 5/1, followed by Simmons at 8/1.

And it falls off quickly after him. Next in line is Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (1/23) and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (1/28) at 14/1; Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (2/86) and Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1/3) at 20/1; and Giants safety Xavier McKinney at 22/1. There are 13 players at 25/1.

If Simmons is able to win the award, he would follow Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who was Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. He won going away with 26.5 of the 50 votes. (In the interest of full disclosure, I am one of the voters for the AP awards.) Oakland running back Josh Jacobs was second with 13, followed by Tennessee wide receiver A.J. Brown with 9.5 and Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders with one.

Murray was the first Cardinals player to win the award since wide receiver Anquan Boldin in 2003 and the first Heisman Award winner to do it since Cam Newton in 2011. He and Newton are the only players in league history to have at least 3,500 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in their rookie season.

The ever-confident Simmons believes he will make an impact immediately. He said, “I feel like I can go in and compete with anybody. It's just a mentality I have, regardless if I can or not. So I'm always going to feel as if I can compete with everybody on that field. And secondly, I just want to have an immediate impact on whatever my role and my responsibility is.”

Clearly, the oddsmakers are confident, too.

To see the odds that go as far as 150/1, go to BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft Day 2 Live Blog

Follow along with the action from Day 2 of the NFL Draft and how the Arizona Cardinals fare with our live blog.

Mason Kern

by

SI Draft Tracker

Is Linebacker Haason Reddick on the Way Out?

What does the future for Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick look like?

Howard Balzer

Jersey Numbers Announced for Cardinals Draft Picks

The Arizona Cardinals announced jersey numbers for their newest draft picks.

Mason Kern

Eno Benjamin: First ASU Player Drafted by Cardinals Since Pat Tillman

Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin became the first Sun Devil drafted by the Arizona Cardinals since Pat Tillman in 1998 did in similar fashion.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft Live Blog

Stay up to date minute by minute on the Arizona Cardinals 2020 NFL Draft with our live blog

Mason Kern

by

SI Draft Tracker

The Skinny on Offensive UDFAs Agreeing to Terms with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals announced they agreed to terms with 21 undrafted fee agents, 13 of which play offense.

Howard Balzer

The Skinny on Defensive UDFAs Agreeing to Terms with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with 21 undrafted free agents, eight on the defensive side of the ball.

Howard Balzer

My Take: Draft Couldn't Have Gone any Better for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals and general manager Steve Keim killed the NFL Draft — at least on paper.

Howard Balzer

Kliff Kingsbury's House Steals NFL Draft Show on Telecast; Twitter Storm Follows

Despite a three-day-long NFL Draft, the home of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury stole the show.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Reportedly Agree to Terms with 14 UDFAs, Including Arizona CB Jace Whittaker

Here are all the current undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals have signed.

Howard Balzer