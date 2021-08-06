Isaiah Simmons Eager to Make Early Impact With Zaven Collins

The inside linebacker position for the Arizona Cardinals has been quite the topic over the course of the offseason.

We learned from Jordan Hicks earlier this week that rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was already anointed as a starter before stepping foot on an NFL field. Hicks later requested a trade, but judging by his presence at training camp, we'll assume those haven't come to fruition.

Collins is the starter, whether he's ready or not.

Sprinkle in fellow starter Isaiah Simmons and a 2020 rookie season that accrued a heavy amount of baptism by fire, and you have a starting duo of inside linebackers with a combined one year of experience between the two.

Simmons was met with some criticism for his play last year, yet Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes Simmons will be just fine.

Learning From Mistakes

"It's night and day, he (Simmons) is still learning the position last year to be playing a position he really hadn't majored in at any level, in a training camp, day one. Really, his first on the field experience was wasn't fair, honestly," said Kingsbury.

"You saw his progression throughout the season and he had a good offseason this offseason, he's had a good training camp so far. He's learning every day to have a guy like Jordan Hicks around and they can help, it has been huge. But you see the athleticism flash each and every day. The length, the size, the explosiveness. I mean, he's got a lot of ability, we just got to keep working."

In principal, the idea of Simmons and Collins is exciting. Both are young, athletic linebackers that excel using their speed and playmaking abilities at the second level. Kingsbury lightly compared and contrasted the two young linebackers.

"I mean, more than anything, Zaven's played the (linebacker) position for a long time," said Kingsbury. Isaiah has been a tackling machine but at a variety of different positions. (They're) both long, both athletic. And both super competitive."

Now with a full year under his belt, Simmons says he's far more comfortable and prepared than his rookie season.

"I'm definitely a lot further in, mentally, as well as physically just because I kind of knew what to expect going into this year," said Simmons on Thursday after practice.

"Also, with the preseason that we've been able to have, like with the mini-camp and everything, that's also helped me be further along just because we're already going into the installs, getting out there on the field with the guys, walking through things. It obviously gives me more of an advantage than what I had last year."

Chemistry Partners

If a duo of Simmons and Collins lacks experience, they can help offset some of that downside with chemistry on and off the field. Simmons says he admitted to Collins that he wasn't so sure of him upon Collins' arrival to Arizona, but the two quickly became friends.

"He's a smart kid, man. I felt like we clicked very early. I feel like as a player, you know guys that you're compatible with on the field and what not. And we're definitely compatible," said Simmons.

"So everything's been smooth sailing so far. We're both still learning, still trying to figure out how we're gonna run the defense and everything. But everything's been good so far."

As far as advice passed down to Collins, Simmons says it's just a matter of knowing the defense.

"I emphasize to him how important it is just to know the ins and outs of the defense. And not only his position, but other positions (as well). So you can figure out where your help is, and in general where people are going to be around you and when they're going to be there. So that can help you play a lot faster" said Simmons.

If all goes well, the tandem of Collins/Simmons should be the anchor of Arizona's defense for years to come. Simmons says he embraces that feeling, and although they're both young, he says he expected it to happen after the Cardinals drafted Collins.

Taking Over for the Long Haul

"I kind of expected that to come about, we left we lost a veteran in De'Vondre Campbell last year," said Simmons And then just bringing Jordan back, I figured that I was gonna have to step into the role of commanding things, and then things eventually being mine."

"But from the day I got drafted, they already told me that eventually this defense is going to be mine to be in control of."

In a veteran defense with guys such as J.J. Watt, Corey Peters and Chandler Jones at the line of scrimmage, the Cardinals will be betting on the abilities of their young interior at the linebacker position to make plays when called upon.

Asking around the organization, that's a bet Arizona believes they can cash at the end of the day.