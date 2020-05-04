Isaiah Simmons Aiding Arizona with Donation of 60,000 Meals

The Arizona Cardinals' newest addition to the linebacker room, Isaiah Simmons, made waves in his new community by teaming up with Bose to donate up to 60,000 meals to the Harvest Compassion Center non-profit facilities in Phoenix, Maryville and Chandler. The organization is a food and clothing bank dedicated to providing a "hope-filled environment to the underserved" in the greater Phoenix area.

“I feel like this is a great opportunity to help out in Arizona, which is the new community that I’ll be a part of,” Simmons said. “It was a big emphasis for me to come in and make an impact not only on the field but also off the field in the community. So being able to partner with Bose and donate these meals to people that are in need during this stressful time is something that is really important to me.”

Simmons joins a number of his other teammates who have made donations in various forms during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Linebacker Jordan Hicks and his wife Ivana contributed $100,000 to their church's coronavirus relief fund; quarterback Kyler Murray donated $25,000 to the GENYOUth Now school meal program; linebacker Chandler Jones gave 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona and his hometown of Endicott, New York; and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins donated $150,000 to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund. The Cardinals organization also aided $1 million to the same COVID-19 relief initiative and contributed another one million meals to families in need in the community. The team also assembled and hosted multiple blood drives at State Farm Stadium.

After being selected by the Cardinals with the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Simmons is already making significant strides for his new community. He is already becoming a fan-favorite before playing a down.

“We are so thankful to Isaiah and Bose for the donation to feed local families during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nicolee Thompson, the executive director at Harvest Compassion Center. “During this time, it has been hard. We have been spending four times (our normal weekly rate) on food products to make sure the increased demand is being kept up with. So again, we are so thankful to both Isaiah and to Bose for feeding our neighbors.”