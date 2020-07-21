AllCardinals
Cardinals Reach Agreements with Draftees Simmons and Jones

Howard Balzer

The urgency for the NFL and NFLPA to agree on health and safety protocols for the opening of training camps amid COVID-19 has also led to an expected rush to get this year’s draft picks signed under contract.

At the end of this past weekend, the Cardinals were one of 14 teams that had no agreements in place with their draft picks.

That has changed in the last two days with a flurry of deals being consummated, including the Cardinals reaching terms with linebacker Isaiah Simmons (first round, No. 8 overall, Clemson) and tackle Josh Jones (third-round, 72nd overall, Houston). Their remaining four selections should fall in line quickly.

According to NFL Media, Simmons will sign a four-year deal that includes the requisite fifth-year option with the first four years worth $20.66 million, along with a $12.58 million signing bonus. That overall value is likely totally guaranteed.

The majority of teams that are scheduled to have their full rosters report on July 28 are also able to require rookies to report Tuesday, July 21, along with quarterbacks and injured players Thursday. The Cardinals have yet to announce when those players will report.

Throughout the league, prior to Monday, there had been only 95 draft picks signed. At this moment, with more agreements expected to be revealed as the day proceeds, there have been around 50 additional deals reported across both Monday and Tuesday.

The Cardinals’ remaining unsigned picks are fourth-round defensive linemen Leki Fotu (114th overall, Utah) and Rashard Lawrence (131st overall, LSU), linebacker Evan Weaver (sixth-round, 202nd overall, California) and running back Eno Benjamin (seventh round, 222nd overall, Arizona State).

