Cardinals Isaiah Simmons Makes Limited Snaps Count

Thursday, when Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was asked about rookie inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons being able to play “think-free football,” he said that is the key to getting the 2020 first-round draft pick on the field more. Joseph also noted that Simmons had played 21 snaps against Dallas and that he would play more this week.

Well, that didn’t happen. In fact, Simmons played the fewest defensive snaps he’d played all season ... in a game that went to overtime. However, he was in the game when it counted for the last of the Seattle Seahawks’ 84 offensive snaps.

Simmons had the crucial interception on Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson that led to the winning 48-yard field goal from Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez, but it was only his fifth defensive snap of the game. For that, Simmons received a game ball after the 37-34 victory.

Arizona nose tackle Corey Peters led the defensive linemen with 61 snaps, while rookie defensive tackle Leki Fotu was second with 49. Due to injuries, defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Zach Allen (ankle) had their total significantly reduced, receiving 27 and seven defensive snaps, respectively.

Notably at linebacker, aside from interior presence De’Vondre Campbell’s 84 snaps, was outside linebacker Haason Reddick playing 79. Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, who was off the field late in the game because of an injury, played 66 snaps. Hicks was on the injury report all week with a wrist issue, although he had full participation each day.

On offense, despite practicing only Friday and that being with a limited designation, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins played 80 snaps. With running back Kenyan Drake leaving the game because of an ankle injury, he played 34 snaps to 51 for Chase Edmonds.

Charting the snaps:

Offense (84)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; RT Kelvin Beachum; C Mason Cole; LG Justin Pugh; RG Justin Murray 84; T Josh Jones 11

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 80; Christian Kirk; Larry Fitzgerald 66; Andy Isabella 42; Trent Sherfield 1

Tight ends: Darrell Daniels 42; Dan Arnold 21; Evan Baylis 6

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 51; Kenyan Drake 34

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 84

DEFENSE (84)

Defensive linemen: NT Corey Peters 61; DT Leki Fotu 49; DT Angelo Blackson 40; DT Jordan Phillips 27; DT Trevon Coley 22; DT Zach Allen 7

Linebackers: ILB De’Vondre Campbell 84; OLB Haason Reddick 79; ILB Jordan Hicks 66; OLB Devon Kennard 57; OLB Kylie Fitts 25; ILB Tanner Vallejo 18; OLB Dennis Gardeck 10; ILB Isaiah Simmons 5

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson 84; S Budda Baker 81; S Deionte Thompson 72; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 66; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 51; S Chris Banjo 11; CB Kevin Peterson 9

SPECIAL TEAMS (33)

S Chris Banjo; LB Ezekiel Turner 24; LB Dennis Gardeck 23; LB Tanner Vallejo 19; S Charles Washington 18; RB Jonathan Ward 16; WR Trent Sherfield; CB Kevin Peterson; K Zane Gonzalez 15; LB Isaiah Irving; DT Leki Fotu 14; P Andy Lee; LS Aaron Brewer 11; Ts Kelvin Beachum, D.J. Humphries; Gs Justin Pugh; Justin Murray; Max Garcia; Cs Mason Cole; Lamont Gaillard 9; LB Isaiah Simmons; RB Chase Edmonds; TEs Evan Baylis; Darrell Daniels; Dan Arnold 7; LB De’Vondre Campbell; NT Corey Peters; CB Patrick Peterson; LB Kylie Fitts 6; LB Jordan Hicks; DT Jordan Phillips 5; S Deionte Thompson; WR/PR Christian Kirk; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 3; WR Andy Isabella; DT Angelo Blackson 1