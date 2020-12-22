Simmons' Patience Rewarded with Increased Playing Time

Isaiah Simmons has bided his time.

The Arizona Cardinals first-round 2020 draft pick was not accustomed to riding the pine throughout the majority of his football career, but a transition to the NFL and the defense run under coordinator Vance Joseph did not allow him to showcase the necessary mental and physical fortitude to keep veteran inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell off the field.

While his rookie journey has been difficult at times, the No. 8 overall pick has understood the reasons for his limited in-game action.

"There's definitely frustration just from going from playing every single snap to not really getting too many snaps a game week by week," Simmons said Nov. 24. "But the learning curve was definitely something that I had to get over just because of the differences that there is between the college game and the NFL game. And now that the coaches have been able to slow-play me, just with veteran guys that I've had ahead of me, we were able to slow-play me and let me get more comfortable each week, which allowed me to go out and play at an effective level."

Through Week 7, the most defensive action Simmons received was in his very first game in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he logged 18 snaps that were 29 percent of the team's overall total. Against the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh week of the year, Simmons' production jumped to 32 snaps, which was 53 percent of the total.

Since then, Simmons has not played less than 30 percent of the team's snaps and in the last game against the Philadelphia Eagles, he played the most he has all year. In a 33-26 victory, Simmons played 63 defensive snaps, 76 percent of the team's total, from outside linebacker, inside linebacker, slot corner, to free safety.

"He's continuing to improve and that's what we wanted to see," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday. "Felt like it was a game where we could use him in multiple positions. He's starting to have a better understanding of the defense, so he can handle that type of assignment.

"When you have a dynamic quarterback like (Eagles quarterback) Jalen (Hurts), it allowed us to put him in some positions where he could see ball and go get ball at times. And I thought he continued to improve his understanding of what we're looking for and he continues to make plays out there."