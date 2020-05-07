Comparing Isaiah Simmons to the Best to Play the Game

The mission, your honor, is finding an NFL comparison to Cardinals do-everything linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

There is no right or wrong answer, but it’s intriguing seeing and hearing the numerous opinions.

On FS1 recently, Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long said to Simmons, “I remember seeing a guy playing safety, returning kicks at New Mexico by the name of Brian Urlacher. He played safety in college, ended up being a ‘backer and could do it all.”

The 6-4, 230-pound Simmons returned, “I have heard that from a few people, but somebody I hear a lot is Derwin James just because we’re similar in size and he did a lot of things at Florida State that I did at Clemson. And he continues to do it at the Chargers. I actually worked out with Derwin in California. I’m a little bigger than him (6-2, 215), but we’re pretty similar.”

Former NFL running back Reggie Bush mentioned a former Cardinals linebacker as a comp.

“You kind of remind me of a guy I played with, Karlos Dansby," he said. "Just in your build and your range, your ability to run. I think you’re a little better athlete than Karlos Dansby, but again very similar comparison.”

Dansby (6-4, 250) played 14 seasons in the NFL and was with the Cardinals from 2004-2009 and then in 2013 and 2017.

He visited Arizona Sports 98.7 FM recently and said of Simmons, “Salute man, that’s a hell of a pick. Y’all got what you were looking for. Ever since I’ve left, you haven’t been able to fill that void. The body type, the range, the speed, the athleticism, the IQ of the game.

“See, what people failed to realize ... I played safety at Auburn. I played safety and then I moved to linebacker. This man here? He’s got all the intangibles and the speed. More speed than I had.”

The versatile Dansby is in rare NFL company being one of only five players in history that had at least 20 interceptions and 40 sacks in their career. He had 20 and 43. The others are Ray Lewis (31 and 41.5; 6-1, 240), Seth Joyner (24 and 52; 6-2, 241), Wilber Marshall (23 and 45; 6-1, 231) and Urlacher (22 and 43.5; 6-4, 258). Lewis and Urlacher were enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2018

In addition to Dansby, Joyner (1994-96) and Marshall (1994) also played briefly for the Cardinals when Buddy Ryan was the head coach. Joyner was also with Ryan with the Eagles and Marshall with him in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Lindy’s 2020 Draft Preview compared Simmons to James and Buffalo linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (6-5, 250): “Simmons is so unique that there’s no reasonable one-for-one comparison, but his skill set could be described as a mix between James and Edmunds. Simmons has a few inches in height and about 15-20 pounds on James, but he can be deployed in many of the same ways, from playing deep to lurking in the box or on the edge. Edmunds is a bit bigger than Simmons, but he would be a good approximation of what the Clemson product could be if his new team wanted to keep him primarily at linebacker.”

Soon, hopefully, the games will begin and Isaiah Simmons will be compared to ... Isaiah Simmons.