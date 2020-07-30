AllCardinals
Isaiah Simmons Focusing on Linebacker in Training Camp

Mason Kern

When the Arizona Cardinals selected Clemson do-it-all defender Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft, he was projected as a player that could alleviate concern at multiple different positions. While he was the 2019 Butkus Award winner, given to the nation's top linebacker, Simmons served at multiple other positions from the defensive edge to the secondary.

With training camp in Arizona having opened Tuesday, Simmons' introduction to the NFL is getting streamlined. Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph previously told reporters that the team's first-round draft pick would start out solely learning linebacker and Simmons confirmed Wednesday that he has only played in the middle up to this point. 

"Everything has been inside linebacker," he told reporters Wednesday. "It's been a main focus just for me to focus on only one position and that's about it ... I think it's all just, that's where my coaches want me to play. Everybody's paid to do their job out here, so I don't know if I'm necessarily needed to do everything that I had to do in college."

The positional versatility that Simmons put on display at the college level made him a hot commodity come draft night. When the Cardinals selected him eighth, many pundits felt they got a steal and originally expected him to go higher. Yet, he officially became a Cardinal Saturday when he signed his four-year deal worth $20.66 million, including a $12.588 million signing bonus and a 2020 cap charge of $3,757,101.

As for how he is adjusting to the NFL, Simmons is calling upon his knowledge of the various techniques of the league's best. It helps that he has one of them in his position room — the No. 15 player in the 2020 NFL Top 100.

"Honestly, I don't specifically watch one person," Simmons said. "I watch a lot different defensive players just because there's always going to be small little tidbits or techniques and things that different players do that I can incorporate in my game. I wouldn't really call myself a traditional linebacker, so I take cover skills from [defensive backs] and then pass-rush moves, I could just look at (linebacker) Chandler (Jones). We see how great of a pass rusher he is, so I've been making sure that I really watch him a lot on film, along with (Denver Broncos linebacker) Von Miller, guys like that to get pass-rush moves. And then DBs like (Los Angeles Rams cornerback) Jalen Ramsey, (Kansas City Chiefs safety) Tyrann Mathieu, also steal a couple things from them to also throw in my game."

Simmons also said a veteran he's talked to the most during the offseason is Jordan Hicks, who never missed a snap at inside linebacker last season. "He's helped me a lot through this," Simmons said. "Whenever I have a question, I know I can ask him and you know, he's gonna hit me back as fast as he possibly can. So, Jordan, he's a really good guy and has been helpful for me throughout this process."

