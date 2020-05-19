Cardinals Taking Smart Approach with Rookie Isaiah Simmons

Bucky Brooks like the Cardinals. The former NFL cornerback and return specialist now works for NFL Media and in a recent story on nfl.com ranked Chandler Jones the No. 1 edge rusher in the league. That story is on our site.

In this one, he has totally bought in to the Cardinals’ plan for first-round pick Isaiah Simmons.

Brooks wrote, “Credit the Arizona Cardinals' coaching staff for avoiding the temptation of making Isaiah Simmons the NFL's next ‘jack of all trades, master of none’ on defense. Despite GM Steve Keim dubbing the Clemson standout a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ on draft night, just a few days later, Cards defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said the team plans to play the 6-foot-4, 238-pounder at linebacker to start.

“Head coach Kliff Kingsbury reiterated the one-position philosophy for Simmons earlier this week, saying that strategy may pay off the biggest dividends: ‘Our thought process is, if he is really able to focus on one position, having the flexibility to still move around, but really focus on one, what does that look like? And the sky can really be the limit. That's why we were so excited about him. The athleticism is through the roof. But his ability to play different positions and not really have any chance to focus on one, we just think the sky can be the limit for what he could be if we really lock him into one position the majority of the time."

Wrote Brooks, “Bravo! I love this approach with young players. The transition from college to the NFL is tough, and freeing blue-chip players from mental clutter is the best way to help them play fast early in their careers. Although Simmons played a multi-faceted role at Clemson as an upperclassman, he was on campus for a few years before the coaching staff put more on his plate.

“As a redshirt junior in 2019, Simmons already had an extensive amount of reps and experience that allowed him to master the defensive scheme. Consequently, the Tigers were able to expand his role in his final college campaign.

“That's why it's smart for the Cardinals to start the rookie out as a one-position player before increasing his responsibilities as he becomes more comfortable. At linebacker, Simmons will still get a chance to play multiple roles as a second-level defender with the capacity to blitz or cover from his weak-side linebacker position. He was a disruptive force for the Tigers on blitzes (8.0 sacks and 16.0 tackles for loss in 2019).

“While Simmons should certainly see action attacking from the second level, he might also provide a significant impact in coverage. The Cardinals allowed a league-high 1,148 receiving yards, 9.0 yards per target and 16 touchdowns to opposing tight ends last season, and the rookie defender's rare combination of size, speed and athleticism makes him uniquely suited to defend that position. Obviously, this is key in a division that features All-Pro George Kittle (49ers), savvy vet Greg Olsen (Seahawks) and a couple of athletic pass catchers in Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee (Rams).

“Simmons should have his work cut out for him in Year 1 in an absolutely loaded NFC West. Encouraging him to get acclimated and comfortable at one position before adding more on his shoulders should not only help in his long-term development, but enable him to contribute immediately.”

Brooks makes excellent points, and it’s clear the Cardinals are planning correctly and not raising expectations too high, especially in an offseason where on-field work might not happen or at the elast will be limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, don’t be surprised when specific game plans are designed for Simmons to handle additional responsibilities, especially on passing downs.