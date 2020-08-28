SI.com
AllCardinals
Isaiah Simmons Sympathizes with College Football Players Losing Season

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons showed his sympathy Friday for collegiate athletes who have lost their seasons due to the pandemic. 

He used former LSU quarterback and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as an example of what opportunities players lost.

"I think Joe Burrow really put it into perspective for most people," Simmons told the media. "[Burrow] made a comment saying if this would have happened a year ago, he possibly could be out job searching."

Burrow had one the greatest single seasons for a quarterback in college football history last year.

He threw for the most touchdowns in NCAA history and racked up the third-most yards ever. He led LSU to a perfect 15-0 season and a national championship, and then became the first overall pick in the April NFL Draft. 

If the pandemic came a year earlier and Burrow lost his senior year, then he would be coming off of a decent but nowhere near as dominant showing in 2018. How far does he fall in the draft?

"I really feel for the guys because one year could really change your whole life as it did for Joe," Simmons said. 

The NCAA has extended eligibility for athletes who lost their season. 

But, the situation took a chance away for players to work their way into the draft conversation for 2021, a big deal for those who were looking to get paid sooner rather than later. 

Simmons also made the case that circumstances change from season to season. There could be a lot of time in between games for some of the country's best players.  

"I just hate that some people are going to lose opportunities even though they get eligibility," Simmons said. "You never know, things could just be different in a completely different year. I feel for the guys and I hope that soon they'll be able to find a solution for everything and we won't have to deal with this anymore."

