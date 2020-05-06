AllCardinals
Simmons Looking to 'Switch Some Things Up' with Cardinals Uniform No. 48

Howard Balzer

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons said all the right things recently when he talked to local reporters about how it happened that he was assigned uniform No. 48 by the Cardinals.

However, it didn’t take long to reverse course when he was the subject of a national interview.

While talking to Phoenix-area media a few days after being selected by the Cardinals with the eighth overall choice in the draft, Simmons was asked if there was any significance to the number.

He said, “I was actually talking to my brother like, 'What number should I get? I got just a few options.' And 48, something I learned, just the more and more I learned about Arizona day by day, is this is the 48th state. So, there's some significance right there. But personal significance; there's not really much there. I've always been like a really low number (11 at Clemson). I felt like I was going to look good in it, so that's really the meaning.”

The story was different a few days later when he was on FS1 with host Curt Menefee along with former NFL players Howie Long and Reggie Bush.

When Menefee brought up No. 48, noting the number he wore in college, Simmons said, “I’ve been so used to the double-ones, the sticks, so the plan is to go with 48.”

Before he could say more, Bush wondered where that came from, and Simmons said, “It was really the best option I had.”

To which Bush said, “48 is ah-ee. You need to do better.”

That’s when Simmons said, “I agree. We’re going to see if we can switch some things up.”

Bush then interjected, “Don’t let those vets charge you too much money.”

Finally, Long, the Hall of Famer, chimed in, “Isaiah, the player makes the number.”

Don’t be surprised if the number changes before the start of the season if any players with more attractive numbers to Simmons are released.

