SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Cardinals Crafting 'Unique Package' for LB Isaiah Simmons

Mason Kern

When the Arizona Cardinals drafted Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson with their No. 8 overall pick in April's draft, his positional flexibility was one of the most alluring elements. However, coaches have expressed that he will start out learning inside linebacker before trying out other positions.

Through Tuesday in training camp, that has held true. Simmons has been observed working with the inside linebackers during portions of practice open to the media and already showcases the athleticism necessary to play the position. When prompted about Simmons' potential role this season, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was quick not to  limit him to one designated spot.

"Isaiah's role is going to be ever-changing, ever-expanding," Kingsbury said. "We're hopeful all the different ways he was used in college, that we're going to have a unique package for him here as we get going. We're going to keep it as simple as we can for him early and as he gets more comfortable in our system, try to use him in different ways."

One of those potential usages is on special teams. Coordinator Jeff Rodgers said Tuesday there is still a hefty amount of preparation necessary as it is harder to simulate kickoff and punt return, coverage and other crucial aspects of the units via Zoom meetings. As a result, Rodgers and Co. are still evaluating their personnel before making any guarantees.

"Whether Isaiah plays extensively on (special) teams, or if he's just got a limited role, it's all going to have to do with his defensive role and how that progresses and how he does for us," Rodgers said.

With projected starting cornerback Robert Alford tearing his pectoral muscle during Sunday's practice, likely ending his season before it began, Simmons' "unique package" could include more coverage opportunities. That likely will not occur for some time, as Simmons is adjusting to the speed of the NFL at his primary position first and foremost.

"As of now, he's kind of where he is at," Kingsbury said. "We want him to learn that (inside linebacker), get comfortable there where he can use his speed and athleticism to make plays."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysts Discuss Arizona Cardinals NFC West Prospects

Arizona Cardinals improvement in the NFC West will be tough thanks to the overall quality of what some believe is the best division in the NFL.

Mason Kern

Kingsbury: 'Everybody is Heartbroken' for Injured CB Robert Alford

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Tuesday that CB Robert Alford is likely to miss the season with a pectoral tear that will require surgery.

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Disputes Holding Out Claim

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins responded to a published story posing the question that he may be holding out.

Howard Balzer

Players on NFL Reserve/COVID -19 List Reduced to 12

For the second consecutive day, no NFL players were placed on reserve/COVID-19; three more were activated.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals S Jalen Thompson Learning All He Can from Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals S Jalen Thompson is soaking up knowledge from Budda Baker.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Get Feisty in Practice; RB Kenyan Drake Loves It

Arizona Cardinals have some ‘dustups,’ in padded practice as physicality returns.

Howard Balzer

Kenyan Drake Anticipating 'Even Better Situation' in Year 2

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake is hopeful for an even more productive second season under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Mason Kern

CB Byron Murphy Could be on 'Island' Again

Reported injury to CB Robert Alford could have Byron Murphy back on the ‘island’ where he played as a rookie last season.

Howard Balzer

Report: Robert Alford Out for Season with Torn Pectoral Muscle

Arizona Cardinals CB Robert Alford reportedly suffered a pectoral injury during Sunday's practice, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafalo.

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Out Monday; Kingsbury Expects Him 'Back Soon'

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins did not participate in the team's first padded practice Monday for what HC Kliff Kingsbury labeled a "soft tissue injury."

Mason Kern