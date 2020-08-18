Cardinals Crafting 'Unique Package' for LB Isaiah Simmons

When the Arizona Cardinals drafted Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson with their No. 8 overall pick in April's draft, his positional flexibility was one of the most alluring elements. However, coaches have expressed that he will start out learning inside linebacker before trying out other positions.

Through Tuesday in training camp, that has held true. Simmons has been observed working with the inside linebackers during portions of practice open to the media and already showcases the athleticism necessary to play the position. When prompted about Simmons' potential role this season, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was quick not to limit him to one designated spot.

"Isaiah's role is going to be ever-changing, ever-expanding," Kingsbury said. "We're hopeful all the different ways he was used in college, that we're going to have a unique package for him here as we get going. We're going to keep it as simple as we can for him early and as he gets more comfortable in our system, try to use him in different ways."

One of those potential usages is on special teams. Coordinator Jeff Rodgers said Tuesday there is still a hefty amount of preparation necessary as it is harder to simulate kickoff and punt return, coverage and other crucial aspects of the units via Zoom meetings. As a result, Rodgers and Co. are still evaluating their personnel before making any guarantees.

"Whether Isaiah plays extensively on (special) teams, or if he's just got a limited role, it's all going to have to do with his defensive role and how that progresses and how he does for us," Rodgers said.

With projected starting cornerback Robert Alford tearing his pectoral muscle during Sunday's practice, likely ending his season before it began, Simmons' "unique package" could include more coverage opportunities. That likely will not occur for some time, as Simmons is adjusting to the speed of the NFL at his primary position first and foremost.

"As of now, he's kind of where he is at," Kingsbury said. "We want him to learn that (inside linebacker), get comfortable there where he can use his speed and athleticism to make plays."