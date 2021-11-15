Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    'It's Going to be Close': Kyler Murray's Week 11 Status

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missed his second game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
    Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that quarterback Kyler Murray was not ready to try to play Sunday against Carolina. 

    Murray was officially ruled questionable with his ankle sprain, but Kingsbury said pretty clearly that his quarterback would need more time.

    Is this Sunday enough? Maybe not. 

    "He wants to be back out there, but collectively, we're all just trying to come to the best place with it," Kingsbury told reporters Monday. "Whether it's this Sunday or (after) the bye, we're ultimately going to do what's best for Kyler and the Cardinals and go from there. 

    "It's going to be close. I'm not sure if he'll be able to go and play this game or not. But I'm hopeful."

    Kingsbury's goal is to not put Murray at risk, saying he wants the quarterback close to 100% to play. That means Murray needs the ability to escape pass rushers with his legs. 

    © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Arizona's bye week is after Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, so if Murray is unable to go again, he will have extra time to recover. 

    Murray played the final stretch last year while dealing with a shoulder injury that bothered him. Kingsbury does not want that situation to unfold again. 

    "He wasn't able to be 100% most of the the back end of the season and so we want to make sure this year, he can feel as good as possible," Kingsbury said. "We have the bye coming up and hopefully it gives us all the time to rest and recover and hit that home stretch."

    That also does not necessarily disqualify Murray from playing Sunday, though. 

    Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy had an excellent outing in Week 9 before struggling against Carolina. 

    He came off the field in the third quarter, entered the blue medical tent and eventually went back into the locker room for testing. He suffered a pectoral injury. 

    Kingsbury said his backup is currently day-to-day and that "we'll have to see how that goes."

    Chris Streveler is the Cardinals' third-string quarterback who came into the game for McCoy. Streveler actually led the only touchdown drive of the game for Arizona in a 34-10 loss. 

    © Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
