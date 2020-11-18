“It is time.”

After weeks of frustration and watching a lot from the sideline, Cardinals rookie linebacker and top-eight NFL Draft pick Isaiah Simmons is starting to get his chances.

He has played 32 defensive snaps in each of the past two games, his highest output at any point this season by a wide margin. Last Sunday against Buffalo, he finished with four tackles, one for loss and a quarterback hit.

Safety Budda Baker said that usually when a young player comes in, the offense licks its chops. Not with Simmons on Sunday, though.

"When new guys come in, offenses try to go after him," Baker said. "And I didn't really see them go after Isaiah. He did his job. He did all the things that he had to do."

There are several reasons for the jump in playtime, and they are all connected. He is adjusting to the pace of the game, his skills are improving and, perhaps most important, his confidence is back.

"He is definitely getting better," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "In the Miami game, he played more snaps than the Sam and Mike linebacker and dime. He played some some nickel, so he is he is definitely coming along fast now, with more reps and more time on the job. It's been impressive.

"He is becoming what we thought he was going to be when he was drafted in the top 10. We've got to play him more because he can help us win."

With starting inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell suffering a calf injury against Buffalo, Simmons may be needed to pick up the slack this week against Seattle on Thursday night.

Campbell's availability will be a game-day decision, so there is a chance that Simmons takes over as the starter.

His head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, said on Wednesday that Simmons is ready to step in, and will be expected to.

"We definitely feel Isaiah is in a place where he can play a ton of snaps and start if need be," Kingsbury said. "We like the way he's progressing. I think it's kind of happened organically where he feels more and more comfortable, the game has slowed down for him a lot. He's out there playing at a much higher level."

Joseph commended Simmons’ patience on Tuesday. There were five defensive players selected in the top 10 of the 2020 draft, and the Cardinal has played significantly less snaps than anyone else taken that high.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Building his confidence was a process for the Cardinals, as Joseph said that Simmons was thinking too much and therefore could not play fast.

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick, who has had his own growing pains in Arizona, saw a breakthrough with Simmons last week.

"Last week, he came in, he stepped up and balled," Reddick said. "He had quite a few good plays. I told him, 'Man, that's what it's about.' He looked at me said, 'Haas, I can do this.' Right then and there, I knew he was confident in himself. I knew he still believed in himself. And it was great to see that out of him."

Reddick is in the midst of a breakout season after three roller-coaster rides. The former first-rounder leads the team in tackles for loss and sacks.

Joseph said that having Reddick to teach Simmons about patience and working through turbulence has made a real difference.

"Well, that's great for your team culture for Haason to step in," Joseph said. "He kind of saw himself in Isaiah. To assist Isaiah in the hardest moments of his football career is huge. Haason has been through everything as far as being a starter, being benched, not being good enough to play, being a backup, playing special teams and now, in his fourth year, finally being a full-time starter and playing wall.

"His advice to Isaiah has been just be patient and learn what to do. Learn how to play NFL linebacker. So when your turn comes, you can play and play well."

Joseph also mentioned veteran inside linebackers ahead of Simmons on the depth chart Jordan Hicks and Campbell have also been instrumental in Simmons’ development.

Remember, Simmons did not get an offseason to work through the kinks and he wasn’t focused on one spot in college at Clemson. He was a Swiss army knife. He had a lot of developing to do at inside linebacker.

When he was struggling to see the field, he received reps during practices at safety and on the edge. But, he appears to be progressing inside, enough so to warrant a much bigger role in the second half of the season.

"He's been patient enough to wait his turn, but it's time," Joseph said.

Perhaps a turning point in Simmons’ season was in Week 7. He hardly played in the Cardinals Sunday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks, but made the most of his shot in overtime. He came away with an interception and return that set up the game-winning field goal.

Since then, he’s played much more.

Joseph said after that game that Simmons displayed a lot of what made him an attractive prospect on that play.

"He could be a serious advantage for us with his size and his length, and his speed that close to the ball," Joseph said. "Once he understands how to play NFL linebacker, with his skill set, he is going to be a force to be reckoned with."

This Thursday could be a major test for the rookie, but one the Cardinals feel he is ready to ace.