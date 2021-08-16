J.J. Watt Makes NFL's Top 100 Players List

The NFL's annual top 100 list as voted by the players returned Sunday ahead of Week 2 of the preseason.

The first Cardinal on the descending board: defensive end J.J. Watt at No. 66.

This is the ninth consecutive year Watt has made the top 100 and he is the only non-quarterback to do so, per NFL Media. As a member of the Houston Texans, Watt first made the list in the No. 5 spot in 2013 after he won the 2012 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Watt made the top five three times and earned the No. 1 ranking in 2015 after his second Defensive Player of the Year award.

He lived up to that honor by repeating as the game's best defender, and he landed third on the list in 2016. That was the last time he was in the top 10. Over the past three years, he has been 84th, 12th and 45th, respectively.

His 66th ranking this year is the second-lowest since he first made the list.

Watt signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals in March. After spending his first 10 seasons with the Texans, he has been excited for the change in scenery and chance to play under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who formerly coached in Houston.

This year, he will line up with another potential top-100 player, edge rusher Chandler Jones, who has made the list four times. After playing only five games last season, it will be interesting to see if Jones is in the top 50.

No other Cardinals received rankings from spots 51-100. Five Cardinals were on it in 2020: safety Budda Baker (97), quarterback Kyler Murray (90), wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (69), Jones (15) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8).