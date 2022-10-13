Skip to main content

J.J. Watt's Leadership Shines in Hard Knocks Preview

Arizona Cardinals fans will have plenty of fun stuff to look forward to when Hard Knocks arrives, and J.J. Watt's leadership is one of them.

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt has always been known as a leader. 

The accomplishments on the field stack a resume that will lead him to a first ballot Hall of Fame player when that time comes, yet from his humanitarian efforts to simply playing catch with young fans in the stands before games, Watt is indeed a fan-favorite for a reason.

That was shown in Hard Knocks' latest preview for their in-season series on the Cardinals, as he formed a moment of learning for young receiver Rondale Moore. 

Watt, who has also appeared on the series when he was with the Houston Texans, is sure to provide some memorable soundbites throughout the show. 

