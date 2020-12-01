SI.com
AllCardinals
Whittaker Funds 40 Family-Sized Thanksgiving Meals

Mason Kern

Thanksgiving typically breeds generosity and professional athletes across the spectrum have proven to consistently use their platform to help the communities they serve. Yet, many of those spotlighted by the national media are prolific players under guaranteed contracts with massive stability.

Other players fly under the radar with their acts of giving. Such is the case for Arizona Cardinals practice-squad cornerback Jace Whittaker, who joined the franchise as an undrafted rookie free agent this offseason from the University of Arizona.

Whittaker, who repped with the franchise throughout training camp before being cut and subsequently signed to the practice squad, donated $3,000 to feed around 40 needy families at Tempe (Ariz.) Gililland Middle School.

“I don’t have a big contract,” Whittaker said, via Peter King's Football Morning in America column. “But we are all God’s children. I understand the world today, with the pandemic and the employment situation, is in need. This is my first real job ever and my family and I thought it would be a good thing to help people."

If his practice-squad status remains intact through the remainder of the season, as it has through 12 weeks, Whittaker would make a minimum $142,800. Yet, this does not account for the pay bump as a result of game-day elevations. Through the Cardinals loss against the Patriots this past Sunday, King estimates Whittaker's projected salary for the year at $252,000.

Thus far, Whittaker has been promoted for Arizona's games against the Panthers in Week 4, Dolphins in Week 9, Bills in Week 10 and Patriots in Week 12. He has not yet had to go through waivers upon reverting to the practice squad since he has been elevated as a COVID-19 replacement twice and has not surpassed his maximum two standard elevations for the year.

While Whittaker continues to try and carve a role in the Cardinals defensive backs room, he is sticking to the ideals that got him into the league in the first place; one meal at a time.

"My parents raised me to be kind to everyone," Whittaker said. "Football, thankfully, is helping me do something like this.” 

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

