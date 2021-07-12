Sports Illustrated home
Jalen Ramsey Crowns DeAndre Hopkins Best Receiver in NFL

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback offered a significant  amount of praise for Hopkins despite now battling him twice a year in the NFC West.
Jalen Ramsey is far from a man of few words. 

Ramsey, currently anchoring the secondary for the Los Angeles Rams, is notorious for talking his way through anything and everything, whether it be on or off the field. Often times that can rub fans the wrong way, especially when Ramsey is speaking down on their favorite teams or players. 

Fans of the Arizona Cardinals don't have to worry about that, however. Ramsey recently went on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast and listed his top three receivers, along with his top five cornerbacks. Ramsey appeared to be iffy on crowning a top cornerback, name-dropping the likes of Stephon Gilmore, Tre’Davious White, Xavien Howard, Jaire Alexander and of course, himself. 

Yet when it came to listing his top receivers, there was a clear No. 1, and his name is DeAndre Hopkins.

"The reason I say yeah is because D-Hop done had 20 different quarterbacks and put up the same numbers year after year after year,” said Ramsey. “There’s some receivers who you’re like, ‘Dawg, without that quarterback, I don’t know if he could do what he’s doing. Or without that connection, I don’t know if he could do what he’s doing.’ He was in Houston, he had a 1,000 different quarterbacks and he was putting up numbers, every year. Then he had Deshaun (Watson) for a couple years and he was putting up stupid numbers. Then he got Kyler (Murray) and put up stupid numbers again. So it’s like . . . I’ve got to respect that."

Hopkins, widely debated to be the best pass-catcher in the league, has certainly dueled with Ramsey plenty of times over the years, and may have helped add more respect from Ramsey in that regard. Ramsey went on to list Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones as his other top receivers. 

Hopkins and Ramsey are first scheduled to meet in Week 4 of the 2021 season when the Rams host the Cardinals in Los Angeles.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
