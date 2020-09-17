Cardinals Add Jalen Thompson to Reserve/Injured, Sign Curtis Riley

Suspicions were confirmed regarding the status of Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson Thursday when the team placed him on reserve/injured for an ankle issue he suffered Week 1 on the second play of the game against the San Francisco 49ers. Reports surfaced Wednesday that the franchise signed safety Curtis Riley off the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad and the Cardinals announced the addition as a corresponding move to Thompson's designation.

Due to the circumstances of Riley's addition as a signee off another team's practice squad, he is listed on the active 53-man roster. Thompson will miss at least three games in accordance with the NFL's new rules regarding recalling players off reserve/injured and will not be available until Week 5 at the earliest.

Additionally, teams may return an unlimited number of players from reserve/injured throughout the 2020 season as long as they were placed on the list after the initial roster cut to 53 players. Thompson was not observed on the practice field for the open portion of Wednesday and Thursday's sessions and was listed as a non-participant (ankle) on the first published injury report of the week Wednesday.

Riley, who officially terminated his practice-squad contract with the Steelers Wednesday, was observed during the open portion of practice Thursday competing in individual drills.

The 28-year-old Riley, 29 in July, entered the NFL with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2015. He spent two years with the Titans before bouncing from the New York Giants in 2018 to the formerly-known Oakland Raiders last season. For his four-year career, Riley has played in 43 games with 19 starts — 16 of which coming from his time in New York — and accumulating 121 tackles (98 solo, 23 assisted), eight passes defended, five interceptions, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble.

This offseason, Riley initially made the Steelers 53-man roster after the first cut, but had his contract terminated the following day before being added to the practice squad. He was one of four players Pittsburgh designated as protected in Week 1, but was not in Week 2 leading to his signing with Arizona.