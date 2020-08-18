Arizona Cardinals second-year defensive back Jalen Thompson looks at fellow safety Budda Baker as a player to strive to be.

Thompson has already climbed up the team ranks from supplemental draft pick, who didn’t even meet defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and his new teammates until training camp last year, to a starter who Joseph called “the answer” next to Baker for 2020.

Regardless of the trust his team has in him, Thompson knows he has growing to do as a young player. He acknowledged that he's not on the same level as 2019 Pro-Bowler Baker. But, with Baker’s guidance, he’s confident he'll get there.

"I'm not at the same level as Budda right now," Thompson said on Monday. "But, I feel like if I can keep studying my plays and keep working hard, I can be on that same level.

"Once we're at that same level together, I feel like we're going to be unstoppable."

Thompson described Baker as one of his best friends on the team.

The closeness between the two has allowed Thompson to peer inside of Baker's football brain even more as he tries learn everything he can.

Thompson started nine game for Arizona as a rookie in 2019, and performed promisingly with a 64.4 Pro Football Focus score.

Joseph discussed Thompson's strong tackling skills, and said that the team allowed fewer big plays when the rookie got more involved last season. But, he did mention that Thompson's football I.Q. could grow.

Thompson said a lot of what he "soaked in" from Baker has helped him adjust from college to professional, so perhaps that football savvy will be more evident this season.

"He helps me clean up some of the little stuff," Thompson said. "Some of the stuff that you don't learn in college too much that you need to know in the NFL. Alignment, just a lot of little stuff that can get me closer to the football."

Baker said that Thompson has been a great student with his coaches and teammates and that has made a difference.

"He has been doing really good listening to the coaches and the players and he's a great player," Baker said on Friday. "He can be versatile. He could play free or strong. I feel like he's going to do some great things this year for sure."

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury agrees. Monday, he said, "I'm a huge Jalen Thompson fan. I know Mike Leach really well, having played for him, who was his college coach there at Washington State. I know several coaches that coach there that I've known since my playing days at Texas Tech, and they all raved about him. To have a young man of his character, what he's about, how he prepares, how he approaches the game, and that's what we've seen. For him to come in when he did last year through the supplemental draft, get thrown in there as a rookie and just kind of learn on the job and to watch his development.

"This offseason he's put on weight. He understands the scheme. He's so much better in communicating the defense. And just his overall personality. The confidence is night and day. To be next to a guy like Budda and watch him practice and prepare and his tenacious style of play is going to be awesome for Jalen. I just couldn't be more proud of him and how he's handled that kind of a short entry in the league and where we think he's going."