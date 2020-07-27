Editor's Note: The accompanying video was filmed during Adams' contract negotiations with the Jets in June.

The balance of power changes often in the NFC West and the inherent competition often results in headline-grabbing trades. That was accentuated by the weekend deal that sent safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks.

It represents the third significant trade by teams in the division since March, with each swinging a club-altering deal since last October when the Los Angeles Rams acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The other two in 2020 began with the Arizona Cardinals adding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans in March, followed by the San Francisco 49ers rescuing left tackle Trent Williams from the newly-minted Washington Football Team during the April draft.

All four players were disgruntled for various reasons after each had entered the league as first-round draft picks, but only the Ramsey and Adams transactions included No. 1 choices. In those deals, each trading team acquired two first-round picks.

Notable thus far is that none of the players have received new contracts and the current financial environment in the league might preclude deals from getting done in the near future.

That is just one of the fascinating facets of the moves.

Breaking down the trades, working backward:

Adams: Will be 25 in October and the Seahawks sent safety Bradley McDougald, first-round picks in 2021 and 2022 and a third-round pick in 2021 to the Jets for Adams and a fourth-round choice in 2022. He has two years remaining on his contract at $825,000 this year and $9.86 million in 2021 on a fifth-year option.

Williams: Turned 32 on July 19 and San Francisco traded a fifth-round pick in 2020 and third-round pick in 2021 to Washington. His salary is $12.5 million in what is the final year of his contract.

Hopkins: Turned 28 on June 6 and the Cardinals traded running back David Johnson, a second-round pick in 2020 (DL Ross Blacklock, TCU) plus a fourth-round pick in 2021 to the Texans for Hopkins and a fourth-round pick in 2020 (DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU). Hopkins has three years remaining on his contract: $12.5 million this year, $13.5 million in 2021 and $13.915 in 2022.

Ramsey: Will be 26 in October. The Rams sent first-round choices in 2020 and 2021 plus a fourth-round pick in 2021 to the Jaguars. With a salary of $13.7 million this year, like Williams, Ramsey is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Also notable is that the trades with first-round choices involved were for players still playing on their rookie contracts. Both are defensive backs.

While there is often volatility in NFL divisions from year-to-year, the last five seasons have seen every team in the NFC West win a division title with the Rams the only team to have won two, in 2017 and 2018. It was the 49ers last season, the Seahawks in 2016 and the Cardinals in 2015.

In the recently ended decade (2010-2019), Seattle won four division titles, the 49ers three, Rams two and Cardinals one. The Seahawks have made the playoffs in nine of the 10 seasons followed by San Francisco with five and the Cardinals and Rams with two.

The 2016 and 2017 seasons were the only ones in which no division team qualified for the playoffs as a wild card.

With an added playoff team this season, no one would be surprised if the NFC West produced two of the three wild cards, which was certainly helped by those trades. A bold predictor might say the entire division could be in the playoffs, but we won’t go that far.