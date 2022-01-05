James Conner, Chase Edmonds Day-to-Day; Cardinals Practice Notebook

The Arizona Cardinals are in the first Week 18 in history, but the give-and-take of players back and missing practice continues.

Running back James Conner and wide receiver Rondale Moore were more active during the open part of Wednesday's practice than they were last week.

They each missed Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Four players returned from the COVID-19 list: left tackle D.J. Humphries, edge rushers Markus Golden and Devon Kennard and cornerback Breon Borders.

However, the Cardinals did not have running back Chase Edmonds after he got banged up in Sunday's game.

Cornerback Marco Wilson and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips ALSO remained out.

Running backs

Conner and Edmonds are both day-to-day this week, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The tandem has played one full game together since Week 9 due to injuries.

"We'll see how they progress throughout the week," Kingsbury said. "Those are two guys that we need healthy moving into playoffs, so we got to be smart with them. But, if they can go, we'll definitely try to get them some work."

Kingsbury said the team is looking to win this week first and foremost, but they have to be smart in regards to players dealing with injuries. Being fresh ahead of the playoffs is key, but so is ending the regular season with some momentum.

Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward would be Arizona's go-to options if the starting tandem cannot play.

Cornerbacks

Kingsbury also gave updates regarding his cornerback depth.

Wilson missed last week due to a shoulder injury, and Kingsbury called him day-to-day.

"Trying to get that shoulder feeling good enough to practice and start getting back into it," Kingsbury said. "So we'll see how that plays out this week."

He was less optimistic for Robert Alford, who is on injured reserve with a pectoral issue.

He said it does not look good for Alford's prospects of returning in the next couple of weeks.

The Cardinals managed with Byron Murphy Jr., Kevin Peterson and Antonio Hamilton on Sunday and could have Borders available this week.

The team also added veteran Bashaud Breeland to the practice squad on Tuesday, and he has a chance to have a role.

"This week he's gonna try and get caught up as much as possible ahead of the playoffs," Kingsbury said. "He's played in this league, played at a high level and we're hoping that he can pick it up and contribute. We'll see how it all progresses."

Offensive line

Is this the week?

After playing nine different starting offensive line combinations this season, could this be the game when Arizona has its starting corps intact?

Last week, Humphries missed his first game since 2018 while on the COVID list. Center Rodney Hudson was on the COVID list and missed the previous two games and before that left guard Justin Pugh was dealing with a calf injury.

Hudson and right tackle Kelvin Beachum came off the field before stretching during Wednesday's practice, but the two usually take a veteran's day off on Wednesdays.

"To be able to rotate that many guys and still have the continuity, the relationships, the execution, like I said it's a credit to them," quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday.

No scoreboard watching

The Cardinals have a playoff spot locked up. If they beat Seattle and the Rams lose to San Francisco on Sunday, though, Arizona will win the NFC West.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk told reporters on Tuesday that he does not want to know what's happening in the other game until his is over. The two contests are on at the same time.

Murray weighed in, too.

"I'm not monitoring anything," Murray said. "I'm not too worried about it. Me, personally, I'm focused on the Seahawks."

James Wiggins

Cardinals rookie safety James Wiggins was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The AP second-team All-America at Cincinnati has had a turbulent season with injuries limiting him to three games on special teams after he was signed from the practice squad.

Matt Prater

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award after he hit four field goals on Sunday in Dallas.

He struggled with instability at holder the previous week, as punter Andy Lee was on the COVID list.

With Lee back last week, the placekick operation for extra points and field goals was smooth and Prater had a terrific afternoon.

His boot could be a difference-maker come playoff time.