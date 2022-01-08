James Conner Questionable for Sunday vs. Seahawks; Injury Report

The Cardinals could be without both top running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner on Sunday against the Seahawks.

There were no surprises on the Arizona Cardinals Friday injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

Running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver Rondale Moore, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and cornerback Marco Wilson were listed as out, as previously indicated by head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Edmonds will miss his fifth game of the season after he previously spent time on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Moore is out for a third consecutive game.

Wilson will miss a second straight and third game this season. Kevin Peterson was elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, and will likely fill in for Wilson for the second straight week.

Antonio Hamilton will also get some snaps since Robert Alford remains on injured reserve with his pectoral injury.

Phillips has been limited to nine games the season.

Kingsbury said his season may not be over, as he hopes to get the defensive tackle back at some point during the playoffs depending on how far Arizona goes.

Running back James Conner, linebacker Dennis Gardeck, tight end Demetrius Harris and defensive end Zach Allen are all listed as questionable.

Conner did not play last Sunday but was limited throughout practice this week.

The Cardinals will likely need contributions from Jonathan Ward and Eno Benjamin whether Conner plays or not.

Kingsbury said he is a believer in his players who perform at practice, even if they are not usual starters.

"If you do it in practice, you work hard, you do things right, we trust them to go in there and make plays," Kingsbury said. "With some of the tough injuries that we’ve had, we’ve needed guys to step up, and they’ve proven in practice that they could do it. It’s just exciting to see it transition to the field whenever they’re able to make plays like that.”

Allen did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was limited on Friday.

For Seattle, linebacker Bobby Wagner is listed as out. Cornerback John Reid and tackle Brandon Shell are also ruled out.

Guard Gabe Jackson, tight end Will Dissly and defensive end Carols Dunlap are all questionable.

Dunlap was a force against Arizona last season, racking up two sacks and three quarterback hits in Week 11.