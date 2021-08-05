James Conner Ready for Fresh Start in Deep Cardinals Backfield

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has fought his fair share of battles.

Through beating Hodgins Lymphoma in college to wrestling injuries through his first few years in the NFL, Conner has seen highs and lows that would break many. Entering his first season with the Cardinals, Conner's fresh start won't be a one-man show out of the backfield.

"You see (Eno) Benjamin, Jonathan Ward, Khalfani (Muhammad), (Tavien) Feaster. You know, it's a very deep room, and a lot of guys are making plays here during training camp," said Conner on Thursday.

"So they talk about me and Chase (Edmonds), but the whole room is really talented. Everybody needs to be able to block, run, catch, run routes, do it all."

The duo of Conner/Edmonds has many around the Cardinals excited, given the different abilities each brings to the table. The added running talents of quarterback Kyler Murray makes the premise of rushing the football even more complicated for defenses.

"It's nice. It keeps the defense on their toes, spreads them out, especially with the weapons we have outside too," said Conner on Murray's ability to run.

"But with Kyler scrambling, it just opens things up. He's a dangerous dual-threat guy. So as things get rolling, it'll be fun to see. I'm excited about it, you know, I know it's dangerous, with the RPO's and things such as that (they can do). So I'm definitely excited to get things going."

Conner, drafted in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, took the league by storm in 2018 after Le'Veon Bell sat out for the entire season. Despite great play that season, Conner wasn't able to maintain that momentum in Pittsburgh, ultimately leading to his release.

When asked to self-scout his last season with the Steelers, Conner believes he did everything in his power to help the team.

"Last year, (that's) neither here nor there," said Conner. "But I got myself in the best shape to play that year. We started off great. And for me, personally, I thought I did everything I could. But no, obviously they didn't think I could do the job. So, you know, (I'll) try it again here and just keep putting my best foot forward."

Conner says he still maintains relationships with some of his teammates, but doesn't keep up with any of the moves the organization makes.

Both Conner and Edmonds were adamant that there was no true starting running back in the offense, with each bringing whatever was needed to the table. Conner explained his relationship with Edmonds that reaches on and off the field.

"(We have a good) work relationship and off the field as well," said Conner about Edmonds. "We have good times together, he's doing everything he can to help me learn code words and one name plays and stuff. And so, man, he's been a great friend first and foremost and a great teammate as well."

When it comes to the overall scope of the Cardinals and their current culture, Conner believes all the right pieces are in place.

"There's definitely great veterans here. There's great people here and this organization has great resources for us. Everything is in place for us here to be special and do something great," said Conner.

"As training camp goes on, we just keep bonding and keep building together. (We have) just that cohesion, it takes time but we got the pieces we need."