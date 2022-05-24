James the Dentist: Budda Baker Tells Story of his Anonymous Night at the Bar

Budda Baker told the media that he hung out at a bar Saturday night in anonymity with the alias "James."

A 26-year-old man named James spent some alone time at a bar in the Valley on Saturday night, enjoying some "water" and conversations.

James turned out to be Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, who told reporters Monday that he successfully hid his identity by using an alias.

"I didn't really meet some friends but I had a few conversations, talked to a couple people. my name was James; It was cool," Baker said to a group of laughing media members after the first day of OTAs. "We had a good time."

He was not asked if the name "James" was inspired by his teammate James Conner.

Baker said the bar was dark, so he went unrecognized throughout the night. Apparently the patrons had not heard any of his Mic'd Up segments on YouTube.

He tweeted on Saturday that he was proud to go to a bar alone, describing himself as an introvert.

Baker said he just walked in, took a seat, sat back and had a "water" or two, simple as that, while holding up a bottle of water in the media room,

His profession did not come up in conversion, but if it had, he had no plans to disclose he is an All-Pro football player for the local NFL team.

"We didn't get to that extent," Baker said. "But, if they would have asked my profession, I probably would have said like, 'I'm a dentist,' or something. 'Like you're a dentist, how old are you?' 'Forty five.'"

So, if anyone ran into someone who went by the name "James" on Saturday night, maybe go listen to Baker's press conferences to see if his voice sounds at all familiar.