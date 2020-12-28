Cardinals Potentially Facing Goff-Less Rams With Postseason at Stake

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff suffered a thumb injury in a Week 16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and his status is uncertain with the Arizona Cardinals looming.

Entering Week 16, the Arizona Cardinals maintained a clearcut path and the ability to determine their own fate in regard to the 2020 postseason. Initially, the trail seemed to be forged in their favor after the first of the final two opponents, the San Francisco 49ers, would be without both starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and second-stringer Nick Mullens, as both were on reserve/injured.

With third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard getting the start for the first time in the regular season since 2018, and the Cardinals at nearly full strength after only listing outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee) as out, odds were higher that Arizona could help their playoff fortunes with a victory. Yet, the performance lent a different result entirely.

The Cardinals managed just 12 points and 350 yards of total offense, while allowing Beathard to produce 182 yards and three touchdown passes with no turnovers en route to 20 points and the victory. Beathard completed only 13 of 22 passes and ran just 55 offensive plays, but did enough to put the Cardinals in a dire situation for their playoff aspirations.

Now entering the final game of the 2020 regular season, a rematch against the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals face a black-and-white situation: Win and in, lose and go home. Or, as crazy as this season has been, a tie coupled with a Chicago Bears loss to the Green Bay Packers would mean a playoff spot for the Cardinals.

While the Rams defeated Arizona 38-28 in Week 13 at State Farm Stadium — to extend head coach Sean McVay's undefeated record against the Cardinals to seven games — they did it with starting quarterback Jared Goff under center. They may not have that luxury in Week 17.

Goff reportedly suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks after making contact with the helmet of defensive end Benson Mayowa. Goff then reportedly popped his thumb back in place before finishing the game.

Several reports said that subsequent evaluations revealed Goff also suffered a broken thumb that could affect his availability to play against the Cardinals. With a playoff berth for the Rams also on the line, it is a significant development that has yet to be confirmed. Goff has not missed a game due to injury in his five-year NFL career.

“It’s OK right now,” Goff said after the loss Sunday. “It’s not terrible. We’ll see tomorrow. We’ll evaluate it tomorrow; we’ll give it 24 hours to see what happens. We’ll see.”

McVay did not have much to add in the way of the potential seriousness of Goff's injury, but commended him for finishing the game, despite completing 24 of 43 passes for 234 yards, one interception and no touchdowns.

“I’m not sure right now; I don’t want to speculate on that,” McVay said. “I know he battled and I really have a lot of respect for the toughness that he exuded today to be able to finish that game out. And that’s really all I can say on that.”

If Goff — who totaled 351 passing yards and one touchdown on 37-of-47 passing against the Cardinals in Week 13 — is unable to play, the Rams would turn to backup quarterback John Wolford, who has never taken a snap in an NFL regular-season game.

“Although he hasn’t gotten any live action in games, I do have a lot of confidence in John and his preparation level,” Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell previously said. “The consistency at which he approaches his role, both obviously backing up Jared, but also servicing one of the best defenses in the league every day.

“The way we practice, it really gave him an opportunity to play against a really good defense and have some competitive reps. The defensive coaches let him run plays freely, so he can read things out and throw completions if they’re there. It’s been a good challenge for him.”

However, the Cardinals may be in a similar situation of their own. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray suffered what head coach Kliff Kingsbury described Monday as a "lower leg" injury on the last play of Saturday's loss to the 49ers.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Murray was "leg whipped" and that he "should be OK." Kingsbury said he is "hopeful" that is the case.

Meanwhile, Wolford signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest in 2018, but was released during the roster cut to 53. The Rams signed him last year as a free agent and he spent the entire season on the practice squad with quarterback Blake Bortles serving as No. 2 behind Goff.

Between those stints, Wolford was playing in Arizona — for the Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football. During that season before the league suspended operations, he completed 130 of 206 passes for 1,617 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 95.9.

“I feel ready,” Wolford said before the season started. “I’m confident in my abilities, and confident in my ability to run this offense. It’s something I prepped for my entire life. I’ve played a lot of football, between college and the AAF (Alliance of American Football) and this is kind of the next step.”

While the Cardinals could not defeat a Garoppolo- and Mullens-less 49ers team to aid their playoff pursuit, they may have another opportunity against a team also without their starting quarterback in a Goff-less Rams squad.

Still, McVay has a reputation against the Cardinals and it will be a competitive matchup with both team's respective postseason hopes on the line.

“John Wolford has been a guy that we’ve had a lot of confidence in over the last couple of years,” McVay previously said. “I would have had no problem with him playing in a game last year, either. We just happened to have a guy that had started and played a handful of games in Blake Bortles.



“This was always our plan all along. It is really a reflection in the confidence in John Wolford as much as anything. I think if you asked any of our players, they would share in that confidence that we have in him.”

As for Kingsbury and the Cardinals, they are preparing the best way available.

"As best you can," Kingsbury said. "Some of that (AAF) tape, he played at a high level there. His college stuff; he's a guy who can move around, makes plays with his feet. I'm sure, if he is the guy, Sean will have him well-coached and he'll be operating at a high level and we'll have to be ready for everything."