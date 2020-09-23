SI.com
AllCardinals
Reunion: Cardinals Add WR Jaron Brown to Practice Squad

Alex Weiner

Jaron Brown is back in Cardinals red. The wide receiver, who spent five years in Arizona 2013-17 after making the team as an undrafted free agent, was signed to the franchise's practice squad with a vested veteran designation from the league office Wednesday, the team announced.

Brown played in all 16 games for the Cardinals as a rookie, with his most productive season in Arizona coming his last year in 2017 when he started eight games and caught 31 passes for 477 yards and four touchdowns. He gained the third-most receiving yards on the team behind receivers Larry Fitzgerald and J.J. Nelson that year.

He signed with Seattle after the 2017 season and spent two years there. He was most recently with the San Francisco 49ers in training camp, but was cut after one week. 

Brown is now the 16th and final member of the Cardinals practice squad, while running back D.J. Foster (quad) and safety Kentrell Brice (ankle) do not count due to their status on practice squad/injured. 

Since Sunday's game, the Cardinals promoted tight end Jordan Thomas to the active roster to replace Maxx Williams (ankle), who was placed on reserve/injured. With several openings on the practice squad as a result, Arizona signed tight end Justin Johnson Monday and tackle Rick Leonard Tuesday before Brown's acquisition. Leonard had a tryout with the franchise Monday while Brown was reported to the league office as having visited.

Brown is the fourth wide receiver on the practice squad, joining JoJo Ward, Andre Patton and A.J. Richardson. None of them were protected this week — those were defensive linemen Jonathan Bullard and Michael Dogbe, running back Jonathan Ward and cornerback Jace Whittaker — meaning other teams have the potential to sign them to their active roster. 

Wide receiver Christian Kirk was not with the team during the open portion of practice on Wednesday, and the Cardinals injury report disclosed that he is dealing with a groin issue that he suffered against Washington. Perhaps the addition of Brown gives the Cardinals a deep safety net and a veteran for security in case Kirk misses extensive time, although wideout KeeSean Johnson was activated from reserve/COVID-19 this week and his roster exemption was lifted Wednesday. 

rolcards

Hopefully Kirk heals up and is ready to play, if he misses more games this year it's time to find his replacement.

