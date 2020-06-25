Jeff Nixon played for the Buffalo Bills from 1979-82 and writes about player issues for his blog NFL Retired Players United. In his latest, Nixon advocates that the 2020 NFL season be played under quarantine.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in many states - along with projections that there will be a second wave of infections in the fall -- it’s time for the NFL and NFLPA to face the harsh reality: This pandemic isn’t going to magically disappear - but the 2020 season might - unless they do something soon.

This may sound drastic, but in my opinion the only way the NFL will be able to effectively play an entire season is to institute a quarantine of all players and all people associated with the operation of teams. That means everyone, including the players, coaches, trainers, medical staff, food-service staff, security staff and others that come in close contact with the operations of every NFL team in the league.

To a small degree, this already happens when players report to training camp. All of the aforementioned people leave their families and friends to focus on one task: preparing for the season.

Now, they need to take it one step further.

With the future of pro football at stake, everyone needs to make a huge sacrifice: Quarantining for an entire season. For teams that make the playoffs, it would be expanded until a team is eliminated.

If the NFL does not do this, they can kiss the season goodbye.

There is no way that social distancing and wearing masks can be effective in a contact sport, unless everyone has already been tested, quarantined and cleared to play.

So how would this be implemented?

First, and foremost, all players, coaches and other people associated with the team would have to agree to being separated from their families and friends for at least five months. This is absolutely necessary because the risk of being infected by a family member or friend - and then bringing that infection back to their team - would be catastrophic.

There needs to be some teeth behind this quarantine. If anyone violates the quarantine, they should be terminated for the season. Players should also face a significant fine because they are flushing their teammates and their post-season dreams down the toilet.

Sounds harsh, right? Well, just look at what would happen if a player violated the quarantine that led to an outbreak on a team, causing their starting quarterback or other star players to get infected. Their chances of making it to the playoffs would be gone with the wind. There is also the potential that someone could die. That alone should be reason enough for players and others to abide by the rules of the quarantine.

Obviously, there would have to be some exceptions to the rule. In the case of family emergencies, a health-care worker or NFL security personnel should accompany the player and make sure they are adhering to social distancing, wearing a mask, washing their hands and taking every precaution outlined by the CDC when coming into contact with others.

There are other precautions that have to be made. How do they safely go to other cities to play games? The teams charter flights, buses and hotel accommodations have to be factored into their planning. A strong testing regime has to be implemented.

There is one other major factor that should motivate players to abide by the quarantine and play this season: Money!

The median income for players in 2019 was $1.1 million. The average salary for all quarterbacks was $5.766 Million. In 2020, a rookie will have the minimum wage of no less than $610,000.

Where else, outside of the NFL, are players going to make this kind of money? And let’s not forget that the average career in the NFL is only three years. So, even one year without football is a lot of money to sacrifice.

The NFL does not believe they are obligated to pay players if there is no season, but the executive director of the NFL Players Association, DeMaurice Smith, told reporters that, unlike Major League Baseball, the NFL does not have a “force majeure” provision, which would prevent someone from fulfilling a contract because of unforeseeable circumstances. The NBA is using that clause to take a 25 percent chunk out of players’ checks.

If there is no season, I find it hard to believe that the NFL owners would agree to pay full, or even partial salaries to players.

If DeMaurice Smith truly believed that the CBA language would allow players to get paid even if they don’t play, he would already be advocating for the cancellation of the season – and he would probably have every player on his side.

If the players refuse to play and still expect to get paid, the owners will file a lawsuit faster than any player’s 40-yard dash time. I don’t think either side wants that.

The players also need to understand that they share revenues with the NFL. So, when revenues decline, it affects the players too – especially the salary cap in future years and the benefits that active players enjoy far beyond their playing careers.

DeMaurice Smith recently reminded players that if fans are not in the stands, the revenues will drop by $3 billion. That was a big hint that he thinks they need to play. But as I said, they will have to make a huge personal sacrifice – a full season under quarantine.

To make this work, NFL teams will have to find locations where all players can be safely quarantined throughout the preseason, regular season and the post-season. That means no personal contact with anyone who is not part of the quarantine. That means no night clubs, no restaurants, and no wives or girlfriends being snuck into the facilities. NFL Security will have a major role in the enforcement of a quarantine.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a memo to all 32 organizations that outlined what each team must do to meet the league’s protocols, but to my knowledge, they have no plans for quarantining everyone during the season. That is a mistake that will eventually force the NFL to shut down - just like the NBA did in March.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made headlines for his criticism of the NFL’s reopening plan, which mandates social distancing, saying it was “humanly impossible.”

He’s absolutely right, so the best thing to do is to make sure everyone is tested and isolated from anyone that could bring the virus into the facilities where they stay ... and the stadiums where they play. Unfortunately, that probably means no fans in the stands.

A full season under quarantine is the best solution, but only if everyone agrees to it, and more importantly - if everyone abides by it!

If the NFL and NFLPA want to have a season, they better start thinking “inside the box.”

One final thought:

Do it for America! The fans of NFL football need the game - and the game needs them. People have been quarantined for three months and we are thirsting for some entertainment – even if it’s just watching the game on TV with no fans in the stands.

They could make up some of the $3 billion in lost revenue by making the Super Bowl a pay-per-view event. Over 98 million people watched last year’s game. If they charged just $30, they would raise $2.9 billion.

If the NFL players can make a sacrifice, so can the fans.

If anyone has a better idea, I’d like to hear it.