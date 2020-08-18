SI.com
Cardinals Selecting Kick Returner with No Preseason

Alex Weiner

Picking a kickoff and punt returner without seeing any live reps in preseason games is an unusual task for special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers. 

His primary kick-return man in 2019, wide receiver Pharaoh Cooper, is now in Carolina, and Rodgers has to find the right practice drills to most effectively evaluate his options for 2020.

"There's ways to simulate some of that stuff, but there's no substitute for live stuff like you get in preseason games," Rodgers told reporters Tuesday. "As it relates to the return stuff, specifically punt returner, we'll do some drills where we'll get people around them. 

"The things that guys have to learn are decision making, when to fair catch, when not to fair catch. We'll try and simulate those kinds of things, but we'll get as close as we can to that."

Rodgers also mentioned the challenges of adjusting to different elements when returning kicks. The Cardinals practice indoors at State Farm Stadium, so they don’t have to deal with staring into the sun or adjust to wind.

The lack of live reps may give players with regular season returning experience the upper hand. 

A few names that Rodgers mentioned as players to look for are receivers Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella. On punts, Kirk had seven returns and six fair catches last season, while Isabella had five as a kickoff returner. 

Kirk will likely have a sizable role on offense as well, but Rodgers said he has not been told to lessen Kirk’s special-teams reps because of that. However, there could be compromises.

"If you have two players that are equally as good at something, and one guy plays 60 snaps on offense or defense, and the other guy is kind of a role player, and you're going to get the same production out of those two guys, you certainly go with the guy that's a role player because it's gonna impact the team less," Rodgers said. 

Kirk said he is more than willing to have a return role.

"I'm willing to do it," Kirk said earlier in the offseason. "I'm always willing to do punt return. It's been a part of my game my whole entire life. So, if Coach Rodgers asked me to go back there, I wouldn't even think twice about it. But that decision isn't necessarily on me, it's on Coach Rodgers. So, like I said, if he gives me the opportunity and he wants me to go back there, I'll be more than happy."

Isabella could come be in a more heavily-used capacity considering his reduced number of offensive reps. 

He only caught nine passes last year, and although he’s been mentioned by other players as someone who could step up on offense this season, he likely  won't have the same impact as Kirk. Still, head coach Kliff Kingsbury highlighted Isabella as a player standing out in training camp so far.

"Andy's grown, matured in those roles faster than what he did a year ago," Rodgers said. "But Andy is certainly on the right track, he's done the right things so far in our limited exposures."

Perhaps Isabella takes over for kickoffs and Kirk for punts, but Rodgers has other options to look at too.

Running back D.J. Foster is one, as he characterized himself as a utility man to the media on Tuesday. Foster returned eight kickoffs of 184 yards in 2017, but he's struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. 

Foster made it clear that he wants to jump into any role needed, including returns. 

"I'm a big special-teams guy, so whatever is offered, returning punts or kickoffs, I know that's a big part of my role," Foster said. "And it was last year and that's what I continue to come to work to do every day and make sure Coach Rodgers knows that I'm available."

