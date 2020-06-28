Arizona Cardinals undrafted free agent wide receiver acquisition Jermiah Braswell was arrested Saturday in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, on reported OVI (Operating a Vehicle Impaired) charges. He allegedly drove his orange Camero into Lake Erie and was reportedly arrested after police arrived to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Braswell was acquired by the Cardinals after the conclusion of the NFL Draft in late April as an undrafted free agent. According to Spotrac, he agreed to a three-year, $2,288,000 deal, with just $3,000 guaranteed.

It was reported that police in Put-in-Bay said witnesses reported that the car was accelerating at high speeds before driving through a grassy patch and off the road into the body of water. Witnesses also reportedly claim that Braswell, who was found in the driver's seat, was still attempting to operate the vehicle and drive it forward.

According to the police report from the incident, Braswell had slurred speech and was unable to explain how or why his car got into the water. He was reportedly found on a breath test to have a blood alcohol content (BAC) above the legal Ohio state limit of 0.08.

Braswell reportedly consented to several field sobriety tests and was subsequently placed under arrest. He grew up in Toledo, Ohio, which is nearly 50 miles from Put-in-Bay. His career at Youngstown State included 40 career games played (15 starts), where he caught 51 passes for 986 yards (19.3 per-reception) and 11 touchdowns.

The terms of Braswell's alleged charges are under OVI distinction. According to Susan Gwinn, an licensed attorney in Ohio, the state law "no longer uses the DUI and DWI acronyms because, in 1982, Ohio enacted a law that refers to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs as “OMVI,” an acronym for Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired.

"Because a more recent change in Ohio law removed the requirement that a vehicle must be 'motorized,' the current acronym that refers to driving under the influence is 'OVI' (Operating a Vehicle Impaired). It is now a crime in Ohio to operate almost any vehicle while impaired. This includes not only motorized 'vehicles,' but also, bicycles, horse-drawn carriages and several other types of 'vehicles.'"

There has been no comment by the Cardinals at this time.