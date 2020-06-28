AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

UDFA WR Signee Jermiah Braswell Arrested Saturday

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals undrafted free agent wide receiver acquisition Jermiah Braswell was arrested Saturday in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, on reported OVI (Operating a Vehicle Impaired) charges. He allegedly drove his orange Camero into Lake Erie and was reportedly arrested after police arrived to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Braswell was acquired by the Cardinals after the conclusion of the NFL Draft in late April as an undrafted free agent. According to Spotrac, he agreed to a three-year, $2,288,000 deal, with just $3,000 guaranteed.

Police said witnesses saw the car accelerating at high speeds before driving through a grassy patch and off the road into the body of water. Witnesses also reportedly claim that Braswell, who was found in the driver's seat, was still attempting to operate the vehicle and drive it forward.

According to the police report from the incident, Braswell had slurred speech and was unable to explain how or why his car got into the water. He was reportedly found on a breath test to have a blood alcohol content (BAC) above the legal Ohio state limit of 0.08.

Braswell reportedly consented to several field sobriety tests and was subsequently placed under arrest. He grew up in Toledo, Ohio, which is nearly 50 miles from Put-in-Bay. His career at Youngstown State included 40 career games played (15 starts), where he caught 51 passes for 986 yards (19.3 per reception) and 11 touchdowns.

The terms of Braswell's alleged charges are under OVI distinction. According to Susan Gwinn, a licensed attorney in Ohio, the state law "no longer uses the DUI and DWI acronyms because, in 1982, Ohio enacted a law that refers to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs as “OMVI,” an acronym for Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired.

"Because a more recent change in Ohio law removed the requirement that a vehicle must be 'motorized,' the current acronym that refers to driving under the influence is 'OVI' (Operating a Vehicle Impaired). It is now a crime in Ohio to operate almost any vehicle while impaired. This includes not only motorized 'vehicles,' but also, bicycles, horse-drawn carriages and several other types of 'vehicles.'"

There has been no comment by the Cardinals at this time.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PFF Grades of Arizona Cardinals Players Deserve Scrutiny

Rankings of Arizona Cardinals players on Pro Football Focus leave a lot to be desired.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady Defy League Guidance

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray and Bucs’ Tom Brady workout privately while NFL medical director Allen Sills talks only about being safe.

Howard Balzer

Christian Kirk Not Settling for Back Seat with DeAndre Hopkins in Fold

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk does not expect the addition of DeAndre Hopkins to stunt his development.

Mason Kern

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement, Game Postponed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony and game are postponed until 2021, when two ceremonies will take place in one weekend.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Despite Additions, Cardinals Remain in Bottom Half of PFF Roster Rankings

The Arizona Cardinals roster was ranked No. 24 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus despite acquisitions in free agency and the draft.

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins an Elite Target in the Slot

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was an elite target for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Mason Kern

Former Player Jeff Nixon Pushes for Full Quarantine

Former NFL player Jeff Nixon says the only safe way to play the 2020 NFL season is with a full quarantine.

Howard Balzer

Additional Evidence of Arizona Cardinals Private Workouts

Arizona Cardinals QB Brett Hundley, RB Eno Benjamin post additional images of site where QB Kyler Murray organized private workouts.

Howard Balzer

Analyzing the Arizona Cardinals Dead Cap Money

After trading David Johnson, releasing Terrell Suggs and not re-signing Darius Philon, where does the Arizona Cardinals dead cap money stand?

Mason Kern

by

MasonKern

Kenyan Drake a Top-10 Rusher against Stacked Boxes

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was PFF's No. 8 rusher against defenses that stacked the box last season.

Mason Kern