The Cardinals placed Jermiah Braswell on waivers Monday, wasting no time cutting ties with the former Youngstown State wide receiver after his arrest Saturday on alleged OVI (Operating a Vehicle Impaired) charges.

Braswell was signed as an undrafted free agent by the franchise after the conclusion of the April draft.

Braswell was arrested in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, after allegedly driving his orange Camaro into Lake Erie. Police reportedly arrived on the scene at 6:30 pm ET.

Police said witnesses saw the car accelerating at high speeds before driving through a grassy patch and off the road into the body of water. Witnesses also reportedly claimed that Braswell, who was found in the driver's seat, was still attempting to operate the vehicle by driving it forward.

According to the police report from the incident, Braswell had slurred speech and was unable to explain how or why his car got into the water. He was reportedly found on a breath test to have a blood alcohol content level above the legal Ohio limit of 0.08.

Braswell reportedly consented to several field sobriety tests and was subsequently placed under arrest. He grew up in Toledo, Ohio, which is nearly 50 miles from Put-in-Bay. His career at Youngstown State included 40 career games played (15 starts), where he caught 51 passes for 986 yards (19.3 per reception) and 11 touchdowns.

From a legal standpoint, Susan Gwinn, a licensed attorney in Ohio, explained on her website that the state law no longer uses the DUI and DWI acronyms because, in 1982, Ohio enacted a law that refers to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs as “OMVI,” an acronym for Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired.

Gwinn wrote, "Because a more recent change in Ohio law removed the requirement that a vehicle must be 'motorized,' the current acronym that refers to driving under the influence is 'OVI' (Operating a Vehicle Impaired). It is now a crime in Ohio to operate almost any vehicle while impaired. This includes not only motorized 'vehicles,' but also, bicycles, horse-drawn carriages and several other types of 'vehicles.'"