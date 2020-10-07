In Week 1, the New York Jets faced one of the NFL’s most mobile quarterbacks: Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

He ran 14 times during that game for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Bills win. He also passed for 312 yards, as the Jets defense did not know how to contain him.

Allen finished the 2019 season with the third-most rushing yards by a quarterback behind league MVP Lamar Jackson and Arizona Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray.

The second-year dual threat is the NFL’s current leader in yards per carry at 8.3, and he has the most rushing yards among quarterbacks. On Wednesday, Gase talked about the challenge of facing Murray.

“He causes a lot of problems," Gase told the Arizona media. "With what they do up-tempo, his ability in the run game, he's obviously a very dangerous runner, all the passing game, play action, all the things that they do off their run game is very problematic. It's something we haven’t seen much of.”

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sport

Murray rattled off a 48-yard scramble on Sunday. It was the biggest play of the day for the Cardinals during their 31-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It was a bizarre performance for Arizona, as the "high-powered" offense was more conservative in play-calling. They struggled to move the ball down the field more so than in the first three weeks, and Murray said he felt that the team struggled to play complementary football.

"I think for us, as a team, it is more about playing complementary football," Murray said. "The defense will get a stop and we will go three-and-out, we'll score, then we'll give up a touchdown. We've got to be on the same accord, we've got to play complementary football to be where we want to be."

Although Murray said that he felt like the offense moved the ball OK, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury took blame for poor play-calling, something he has done several times this season.

Gase commented on what he thought of Kingsbury’s strategy and the balance an offensive-minded coach needs to have.

"As an offensive coach, when you go into games, and you have your game plan, you usually have to make some kind of an adjustment," Gase said. "Sometimes when you're going through things, you're talking to your players and they're telling you, 'Hey, these things are going to hit.' Sometimes you stick with what you think should be working. And it doesn't always work out that way. When I watch their offensive film, I can see what he'd be thinking on a lot of the plays that he calls because I know we've got different styles of quarterbacks, but I guess I can see what he was trying to do. And sometimes it just comes down to hitting the right play versus the right coverage and good execution."

Kingsbury said this week that Arizona is finding its rhythm in the first month of an unusual season. But, Sunday’s game against the Jets is a big chance for the Cardinals to gain some momentum going forward. New York is 0-4 with the worst point differential by a wide margin. They have allowed the third-most points and scored the second-fewest in the NFL.

The Cardinals' schedule becomes more difficult after Sunday’s game, so finding that rhythm and chemistry against an inferior opponent could be a jumping off point.

"It's a big urgency," receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. "You don't want to sleep on anyone, no matter what. Everyone in the NFL is in the NFL for a reason. So there's a lot of urgency going into New York."