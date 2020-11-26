Pro Football World Loses Another Icon with Passing of Jim Hanifan

This one hurts. Bad.

As soon as I saw the subject line in a Tuesday email sent at 7:29 p.m. CT from Dennis Dillon, former St. Louis football Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Globe-Democrat and president of the St. Louis-based 1-2-3 Club, I knew. I just knew.

The subject said simply “Jim Hanifan.” And that was that. The coach and unique personality who would regale anyone that would listen for hours — and we always did — was gone at the age of 87.

It’s never a surprise when anyone that age who has struggled in recent years and never left an empty wine glass dies. It’s the natural order of things.

But that doesn’t make the hurt any easier to bear. Hanifan was a man’s man while also being a man of the people. He lived in many places, but always called St. Louis home after arriving to coach on Don Coryell’s staff in 1973. And St. Louis, a town where everyone wants to know what high school you attended, embraced him as one of its own.

There were good times as an offensive line coach with the Cardinals and Rams and not-so-good times as the Big Red head coach. But he coached Hall of Famers — Dan Dierdorf of the Cardinals and Orlando Pace of the Rams — and always put his stamp on those units. He made the sum of the parts better than any individual.

He also let everyone know where they stood with him and I will always be grateful that I could say we were friends. We had a mutual respect and that will always be cherished. I truly don’t know when it happened, but it just did.

Some of my greatest memories are doing Rams postgame radio shows with Hanifan in St. Louis at 590 the Fan and many will never forget seeing him running onto the field in St. Louis waving an American flag before the first game after 9/11.

All of us now have feelings of sadness, but happiness that we were in his orbit. He lived an amazing life that no one wanted to see end.

Former Rams general manager Charley Armey told me Wednesday night, "I knew Hanny for 50 years and he lived those 50 years exactly the same!" That he did.

The stories he could spin ... and I'm sure many others could spin just as many about him. Where to begin?

Often, it’s with the words of others.

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement, “Jim Hanifan was a great football coach but an even better man and mentor to many men and women around the game of football. On the field, he was known as one of the greatest teachers of offensive line play the game has ever seen. He’ll also be remembered as one of its all-time best story tellers.

“He was a friend to so many and meant so much to our family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all of those fortunate enough to cross paths with Jim, a true original who will never be forgotten.”

Former Missouri and Dallas Cowboys tackle Howard Richards wrote on Twitter: “Coach Hanifan was one of the finest men I have ever met in my life — he was funny, brutally honest, yet as genuine as they come. He paid me the ultimate compliment at my induction into the St. Louis Sports HOF in 2015 by saying, ‘I would have loved to have coached you!’ The football fraternity is shedding many tears with the passing of this living legend. Godspeed coach — much love to you in eternal rest!!”

Longtime St. Louis radio and TV personality Ron Jacober wrote on the 1-2-3 Club email thread, “My heart aches tonight. I covered Jim when he coached the Big Red. Always an up-front guy. I’ve often said that if they ever opened the door at Canton to assistant coaches, he should be the first one to walk through that door. Best offensive line coach ever.”

Wrote former St. Louis Post-Dispatch writer Dave Dorr, “No better way to understand the adoration and standing Coach had in St. Louis than how he was embraced at the 1-2-3 Christmas parties. When the roving mic got to the Coach, the room quieted so his remarks could be heard. Some salty, some funny, some with lots of perspective. He was a great storyteller with many stories to tell. He had a remarkable life. We’ll miss him dearly.”

In Hanifan’s biography, written by Rob Rains, Dierdorf wrote in the introduction, "Would I have been a Hall of Famer without him as my coach? Probably not. When I thought who was the person who was the biggest influence on my professional career, it wasn't even close. There was no one who could rival what Jim Hanifan did for me."

Pace, the first overall choice in the 1997 draft, started only nine games as a rookie. After Pace was elected to the Hall of Fame, Hanifan told me about a conversation he had with Pace early in his career:

"After practice one day we're alone in the offensive line meeting room. And I say to Orlando, 'I want to tell you something I've never told another guy. Not Dan Dierdorf, not Joe Jacoby, not Jim Lachey. Nobody. Fifteen to 20 years from now whenever you retire and five years after you're out, you should be going in the Pro Football Hall of Fame if you play your cards right. That's where you should be. And I want you to understand this: I want to try and help you get there. That's my job. To get you to be the best player you can be. But you have to be willing to do what I want you to do and how I want you to do it.

‘"Understand something else: If you don't get there, it's your cotton pickin' fault; don't blame my ass.' His eyes (got real big). After he retired, he told me he always remembered that time in the meeting room when we were by ourselves."

Pace substantiated Hanifan's story, even laughing and noting how some other players explained to Hanifan why he shouldn't say “cotton pickin'” anymore.

As for the message, Pace said, "As a 21-year-old, you're thinking, 'Wow. If he has that confidence in me, then all I have to do is go out and do the work and make it happen.' To have your coach say it's not going to be anyone else's fault if you don't have one of those gold jackets? For him to say that meant everything to me. It's amazing the knowledge that he has. We joke about the stories he tells, but the guys he coached; the resume speaks for itself. I was fortunate to be coached by Coach Hanifan."

In his latter years, former Rams director of player development Ray Ogas didn’t “Drive Miss Daisy,” he drove Jim Hanifan everywhere, mostly to ensure he would arrive home safely after a night of stories and, yes, some wine.

When Ogas left St. Louis about six years ago, retired Anheuser-Busch executive Mark Lynch stepped in.

A somber Lynch said Wednesday night, still speaking in the present tense, “Coach is very proud of his Irish heritage and I’m Irish also. Coach loves being around people and so do I. I could ask him for advice on something and he always gave me direct answers on what he would do.

“He taught me about being humble and gracious with everyone. Polite and respectful. I was lucky that he invited me to all the different sporting functions that he was invited to attend. I enjoyed sitting with him and watching a football game and he would break down every play. I think one of the main things is that he trusted me. … He will be missed.”

Former Cardinals running back Ottis Anderson wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace to one of my most influential coaches. Jim Hanifan helped mold me into the professional football player I was. Thank you, Coach. Rest in sweet peace with the Lord. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Roy Green is in the Cardinals Ring of Honor at State Farm Stadium and he probably is because Hanifan decided to try the unheralded defensive back from Henderson State at wide receiver. The rest, as they say, is history.

Or one of the classic stories he told after the Cardinals selected wide receiver Clyde Duncan with the 17th overall choice in the 1984 draft. It was in minicamp that Hanifan knew. What did he know? Hanifan approached personnel director George Boone and said there was a problem with Duncan. Boone asked what it was.

Hanifan, a man of many words, didn’t need many for that answer. He said simply, “He can’t catch!”

No, he couldn’t. Duncan played 19 games in two seasons for the Cardinals and that was it for his NFL career. He ended it with four receptions for 39 yards and 28 kickoff returns for a mediocre 19.6-yard average.

It was somehow fitting that the one touchdown he scored was in Hanifan’s final game as the team’s head coach. In 1984, the Cardinals were 9-7 and challenged for the playoffs thanks to Green and quarterback Neil Lomax. But missed field goals by Neil O’Donoghue in the season finale left them on the outside looking in.

Prior to the next season, offensive coordinator Rod Dowhower left to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, tackle Luis Sharpe departed for the United States Football League and drug problems affected the team. They slumped to 5-11, and in Week 16 against Washington, Duncan scored on a 2-yard pass from Lomax for the final points in a 26-17 loss to Washington.

Little did Hanifan know that the locks on his office door in Busch Stadium had been changed at halftime and owner Bill Bidwill then fired him in the locker room after the game.

While Duncan couldn’t catch, Hanifan could. He was an All-America at Cal-Berkeley in 1954 and led the nation in receiving while scoring the winning touchdown in the BIG GAME, Cal’s win over Stanford.

He was the Big Red head coach for six seasons, which shockingly ties him with Jimmy Conzelman and Ken Whisenhunt as the longest-serving head coaches in franchise history. And it’s a franchise that dates back to the NFL’s inception in 1920.

While his overall record was 39-50-1, those wins are the fourth-most in club history behind Bruce Arians (50), Whisenhunt (49) and Coryell (42).

But his departure never dampened his enthusiasm and he went on to coach with the Falcons and Redskins (where the team won a Super Bowl) and returned to St. Louis on Dick Vermeil’s 1997 staff, earning another Super Bowl ring from the 1999 Greatest Show on Turf team.

That team was honored on its 20th anniversary at former wide receiver Isaac Bruce’s annual gala in September, 2019. The accompanying photo shows Hanifan and the team’s offensive coordinator and eventual head coach Mike Martz, who were guests on a radio show I hosted with Joe Roderick prior to the event.

Hanifan was pure Hanny, telling everyone how he had just beat cancer, was feeling pretty good and, yes, told story after story. Martz sat quietly listening.

Now, 16 months later, he’s gone and leaving a void that will be impossible to fill.

Of course, if there’s any justice, he’s probably now sitting comfortably with a glass of wine, having greeted his wife Mariana who passed away five years ago, and saying to God with that twinkle in his eye, “Have I got a story for you.”

And our Lord simply responding, “Jim, I’ve heard them all, but . . . I’d love to hear them again!”

Wouldn’t we all.