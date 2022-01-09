J.J. Watt Gives Props to Brother T.J. for Tying NFL Sack Record

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt brought down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley for a sack in the first half to tie the NFL's single-season sack total at 22.5, previously held by former New York Giants pass-rusher and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.

Watt, who entered the league as Pittsburgh's first-round selection in 2017, has quickly become one of the best defensive players in the league. Watt's efforts this season has him as the front-runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Older brother and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt knows a thing or two about getting to the quarterback. Watt is only one of three players ever to win the league's Defensive Player of the Year on three different occasions. Aaron Donald and Lawrence Taylor are the others.

So, when younger brother T.J. officially put his name in the record books Sunday, J.J. had to take to Twitter to show how proud he was.

Just a few plays later, T.J. batted down a ball near the goal line to eventually force a Ravens field goal, keeping Baltimore from having small lead before halftime. However, when T.J. was coming down, he took a knee below the belt.

Instagram also was shown some similar love.

Third brother Derek Watt, a fullback for the Steelers, got a front-row seat on the sideline to what has been nothing short of a magnificent season.

J.J., who was recently designated to return from reserve/injured, could potentially return to the field for Arizona's Wild Card playoff game next weekend after suffering a dislocated shoulder, torn labrum, torn rotator cuff and biceps injury against the Houston Texans on Oct. 24.

While both the Steelers and Cardinals will need some magic to make a deep playoff push this year, a potential Watt vs. Watt Super Bowl down the road would be quite fun to see.

For now, we'll have to settle to both J.J. and T.J. dominating on the defensive side of the ball, forming perhaps the best duo of brothers in the league.

It's a good day to be a Watt, as surely each brother will cherish this moment forever. Not before getting some jokes off, though.