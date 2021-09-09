J.J. Watt Likes Direction Cardinals Heading

Often times, you hear of teams coming together through a strong sense of chemistry and familiarity with each other to make a run into the postseason. Although a newcomer to the Arizona Cardinals, defensive end J.J. Watt is hoping to guide the Cardinals into the playoffs one week at a time.

The first step in that journey? A trip to Tennessee to take on a Titans squad many believe to be contenders coming out of the AFC. Watt is very familiar with Nissan Stadium, as the former Texan spent a decade in the same division as Tennessee.

"I think that having seen these guys (Titans) twice a year for the last 10 years of my career, there's things that you can give these guys to experience. I mean, I've played in the stadium, and these guys haven't played in the stadium," said Watt after practice on Thursday.

"So there's just little things that you can use your knowledge and try and give an advantage. Now once the ball snaps and the game goes, everything kind of turns into what's happening on the field on that day, but I do think that it can help preparation."

Sure, maybe knowing a thing or two about the actual field itself may help the Cardinals in their efforts on Sunday.

Like Watt alluded to, however, the game will come down to the actual performance of players on the field. The Cardinals will need both sides of the ball to be present from kickoff in order to upset the Titans, as the offensive and defensive side of the ball will look to help each other out when needed.

The molding of those two separate entities often takes time, yet Watt's relationship with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (which dates back to their time in Houston), one of the best playmakers in the league, looks to help in solidifying a true team atmosphere.

"It's been great. It never gets old watching him (Hopkins) practice, making the one-handed catches. The ball is thrown and you're like, 'Oh it's out of bounds.' Nope, it's a touchdown. It's crazy. So it never gets old. It's a lot of fun to be in the locker room with him and just to have our conversations and to be out there practicing, messing around. It's good," said Watt, before expanding on the entire team.

"The whole team here, it's got a great vibe. I love being out at practice. I love being in the locker room after practice. I mean, we're sitting in there for 45 minutes (to) an hour when you could be gone (at) home already. We're in there arguing about the best burger joint in town. It's just like, those types of things are what you love. That's also the sign (that a) team's got great chemistry and camaraderie, and it feels great."

Talented vets such as Hopkins and Watt were brought in to not only strengthen the team at positions of need, but also provide invaluable leadership for a considerably young team.

Watt says he's been very impressed with the mental make-up of his teammates, especially on the defensive line.

"It's great. I really enjoy our group (of players). I think we've got a great group. These guys really love to work. They love to learn. They love to study the film. They love to talk in between plays," said Watt.

"I mean, we're out there at practice and we're running plays and then immediately after a period we're going off, we're looking at the iPad. What can I do better here? What did you see? Those types of conversations are happening throughout the building, throughout the day. I think that's really special and it is somewhat unique. Just having so many guys that love to talk ball. You're at lunch and you're hearing guys saying, 'Hey on this coverage, I saw this. What communication do you want me to give to you so that we can get it right?'

"I think it's really been a joy to be around. I think that, especially with this d-line group and being in the weight room with the guys and just seeing how they work, it makes it a lot of fun. And it makes it all worth it to you because you're obviously putting in all your work and effort and everybody's pushing in the same direction."

That direction? Being in the playoffs and playing deep into the postseason, something the Cardinals appear locked and loaded to do. Despite still getting settled into his new surroundings, Watt's familiarity with opponents and teammates looks to be valuable for Arizona moving forward.