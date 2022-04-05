J.J. Watt is on a particular mission. The Arizona Cardinals defensive end is usually bolting past offensive linemen and sacking opposing quarterbacks. But that's from September to January. In the early months of the NFL offseason, Watt is looking less to play defense and instead relax with fellow Cardinals fans.

The normal close relationship Watt has with fans was stymied by COVID-19 protocols in his first season in Arizona. With the protocols lifted, Watt reached out to his 5.6 million Twitter followers to find the best dive bar in Phoenix where he and the Red Sea could come together for beer and games.

In a video posted on his Twitter, the three-time defensive player of the year announced that Coach House would be the lucky bar to entertain the athlete and a parade of fans. The Scottsdale bar has been a part of the city since 1959, earning it the title of Scottsdale's oldest dive bar according to its website.

Before heading to the esteemed bar, Watt set some ground rules. He could not guarantee every fan would get inside the bar due to its small size. Second, he would only be staying for a couple hours. Like any good husband would, he had to return home to watch the University of North Carolina Tar Heels compete in the NCAA Final Four with his wife Kealia Ohai Watt who is an alumnus of UNC.

Dressed in a Steve Nash Phoenix Suns black jersey and donning sunglasses, Watt's Saturday with the fans seemed to be a success. Inside the bar, Watt showcased the sign of a good dive bar, the presence of Golden Tee. Surrounded by fans in a video posted on his Twitter, the ever competitive but humble Watt insinuated he wiped the floor at the golf arcade game.

Photos of fans alongside the future Hall of Famer crowded Twitter and for those who could not meet Watt still praised him for his relationship with the fans. For Watt, his connection with the community has been consistent throughout his career.

One would only have to look back a year ago, when Watt ended a 10-year career with the Houston Texans, to see the impact one player has with spectators. In an ESPN article highlighting Watt's off-the-field contributions, such as “raising more than $41 million to help victims of Hurricane Harvey” or delivering Christmas presents for a shelter for women and children. Amidst the celebration of his charity was also sadness of his departure.

With many restrictions being lifted following the pandemic, it appears that Cardinals fans and fans of football in general will begin to see the Watt that Houston fell in love with. But in return it seems that Watt is also experiencing the many elements that make Arizona worthwhile.

In late March, Watt and his wife experienced a classic Arizonian getaway by heading up north to take in a hike. Just a few days later, Watt attended a Los Angeles Angels spring training game and took pictures with Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Justin Upton.