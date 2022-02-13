Skip to main content

J.J. Watt Posts Hilarious Response to Kyler Murray Drama

Everybody has shared their two cents on Kyler Murray's social media drama, and J.J. Watt managed to get in on the action.

We're a full seven days out since Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wiped his Instagram account clean of any association with the team, and the internet has been on fire since. 

We've seen a few notable names give their input to Murray's social media changes, including the likes of Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Patrick Peterson, and Zach Ertz just to name a few. 

Even the Cardinals' social media team joined in on the fun. 

It was only a matter of time before Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt spoke on the matter. 

Between eating Texas-sized steaks and watching younger brother T.J. win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, Watt has had quite the offseason. You can now add influencer and TikTok comedian to his resume. 

Read More

"I just tried to FaceTime Kyler," said Watt in his video.

"He didn't answer. What does it mean? Are we still friends? Does he still follow me on social? Maybe he's just at dinner."

While AllCardinals.com couldn't confirm whether or not Murray was actually at dinner when Watt attempted to call him, we can confirm that Murray is still on the Cardinals. 

There's plenty of offseason remaining, and talks surrounding both Arizona and Murray will only continue to grow until a final solution is met. 

For now, let's enjoy the comedic styles and memes of Watt and the rest of the internet. 

