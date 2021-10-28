Report: J.J. Watt to Have Shoulder Surgery, Likely Out for Season

The Cardinals' defensive end injured his shoulder and looks to be done for the rest of the year.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt was spotted on the injury report this week with a shoulder injury, as he was listed as a non-participant on the Monday and Wednesday estimated injury report while not practicing on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watt may be done for the season.

The news comes as a major letdown for Watt, who signed with the team in the offseason. Watt said he landed with the Cardinals in order to make a run for a championship, and through seven games, he and his teammates were on track to do exactly that.

"It's the only thing driving me now," said Watt when asked about playing for a Super Bowl.

"I'm fortunate. I've made a lot of money in this league. I have won individual awards in this league, I've accomplish (many) things in this league. There's one thing that I haven't accomplished that I want to accomplish. And it's the only thing that matters."

After missing the entire preseason, Watt played in all seven of Arizona's prior games, amassing 16 combined tackles (five tackles for loss), 10 quarterback hits, two passes defensed, one sack and forced fumble.

Watt's impact was greater than the box score however, continually taking double teams and allowing other players in the defense to get the spotlight.

Now, it appears as if the Cardinals will be without the three-time Defensive Player of the Year for the rest of their journey.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport offered a tad more insight on possibilities for Watt moving forward:

For now, the Cardinals will need to shortly direct their attention to a 6-1 Green Bay Packers team coming to town for Thursday Night Football.

It's unclear on how Arizona plans to replace Watt, as there are several talented contributors such as defensive end Zach Allen who could fill his spot.

However, general manager Steve Keim has shown his knack for making aggressive moves following injuries, and may just squeeze in one more trade prior to the trade deadline next Tuesday.